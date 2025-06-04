Blackpool faithful deliver verdict on addition of ex-Stockport County and Northampton Town figure
Blackpool fans have been sharing their views on the club’s first signing of the window - ahead of what is set to be an important summer at Bloomfield Road.
Steve Bruce’s side have added defender Fraser Horsfall to their ranks on a four-year contract.
The 28-year-old will officially link up with the Seasiders at the beginning of next month when his contract with fellow League One Stockport County expires.
Here’s how the Blackpool faithful reacted on social media to the announcement:
@stemilner: “Fantastic signing, get in!!!”
@53BFC53: “If this is the calibre of player we are targeting, it promises to be a very good season. Welcome to Blackpool Fraser.”
@jakerobbo05: “The game is well and truly back.”
@es_mcr: “Massive. He’s a unit at the back. What a start.”
@kieran_h1910: “Outstanding business.”
@Niseasiders: “Brilliant signing. Hopefully more to come.”
@Keithvernon1966: “Excellent signing and a statement of intent from the club with the contract length.”
Horsfall’s career so far
Horsfall came through the ranks at Huddersfield Town, but never featured for the Terriers first-team, and was instead loaned out to a number of non-league teams.
His last temporary stint away from the John Smith’s Stadium was with Kidderminster Harriers, which is where he moved permanent in 2017.
Following two years at Aggborough, the defender spent a singular season with Macclesfield Town in the EFL, before joining Northampton Town.
During his time at Sixfields, Horsfall was able to reach a century of appearances for the club, and was on the scoresheet 12 times in total.
Back in 2022, he linked up with Stockport County - where he has spent the past three years.
During his time at Edgeley Park, the 28-year-old was part of the Hatters team that won promotion from League Two, before featuring 31 times in their most recent campaign in the third tier.
Horsfall departs the Greater Manchester club with a total of 122 appearances under his belt, during which time he was on hand with eight goals - with one of them coming in the recent play-offs.
