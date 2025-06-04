Former Stockport County defender Fraser Horsfall has become Blackpool’s first signing of the summer.

Blackpool’s newest addition Fraser Horsfall has made his intentions clear following his move to Bloomfield Road.

The 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the Seasiders, as he joins the Fylde Coast outfit following the conclusion of his contract with fellow League One side Stockport County.

Discussing his move to Blackpool, the centre back admitted there’s only one goal for every at the club this season under Steve Bruce.

"I’m buzzing to have got the deal done as it has happened quite quickly,” he told the Seasiders’ in-house media.

“I spoke to the manager and he told me what he wanted from me and why he wanted to bring me into the Club, which was really good.

“With the size of this Club they shouldn’t be in this league, so the main goal is promotion.”

Horsfall’s career so far

Fraser Horsfall (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Horsfall came through the ranks at Huddersfield Town, but never featured for the Terriers first-team, and was instead loaned out to a number of non-league teams.

His last temporary stint away from the John Smith’s Stadium was with Kidderminster Harriers, which is where he moved permanent in 2017.

Following two years at Aggborough, the defender spent a singular season with Macclesfield Town in the EFL, before joining Northampton Town.

During his time at Sixfields, Horsfall was able to reach a century of appearances for the club, and was on the scoresheet 12 times in total.

Back in 2022, he linked up with Stockport County - where he has spent the past three years.

During his time at Edgeley Park, the 28-year-old was part of the Hatters team that won promotion from League Two, before featuring 31 times in their most recent campaign in the third tier.

Horsfall departs the Greater Manchester club with a total of 122 appearances under his belt, during which time he was on hand with eight goals - with one of them coming in the recent play-offs.