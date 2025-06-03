A conversation with one of his former teammates helped Jordan Gabriel find a decide on his next destination following his Blackpool exit.

Former Blackpool defender Jordan Gabriel states ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore was a key factor behind his move to Port Vale.

The 26-year-old put pen to paper with The Valiants over the weekend, just under a month on from his Bloomfield Road farewell.

Across his career in Tangerine, the fullback represented the Seasiders 142 times in total, as well as being part of the squad to experience promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs in his first full campaign with the club - after initially joining the club on loan from Nottingham Forest in 2020.

On the back of leaving Blackpool as a free agent at the conclusion of his contract, Gabriel was linked with several clubs, but has ultimately made the move to Vale Park, signing a two-year deal with the Stoke-on-Trent outfit.

The decision sees him reunite with ex-Seasider George Byers - who spent the second half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Bloomfield Road from Sheffield Wednesday, featuring 16 times in total during his stint on the Fylde Coast.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday pair prove influential in Gabriel move

Following the end of his loan at Bloomfield Road and the conclusion of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday, George Byers joined Port Vale last summer.

Gabriel admits his former teammate helped to sell his new club to him, while the pulling power of the head coach was also influential.

“I’m just excited to get my football going again, so being here is definitely something I’m very excited about,” he told Port Vale’s in-house media.

“The last few weeks have been chaotic with having meetings and trying to find what’s best for me and my family. Speaking to the manager (Darren Moore), Port Vale stood out to me. There’s an identity about the club and a plan to go forward.

“The manager was massive. I’ve worked with George Byers before, and to see him come here, said a lot. When I spoke to him on the phone, I could tell what kind of manager he was, and that’s something I like.

“It’s always nice to feel wanted. To be the first signing of a club is always nice, so now it’s time to settle down.”

Bruce’s past words on Gabriel

Jordan Gabriel with Steve Bruce | Getty Images

Prior to the announcement of Blackpool’s retained list, Gabriel’s exit had already been confirmed by head coach Steve Bruce on the final day of the season.

“I’d like to say a big well done to Jordan Gabriel, it’s probably his final game for the club - he’s been a terrific servant,” the Seasiders boss said at the time.

“He hasn’t been in the team this year but he reminded us what he can do when he came on today. He could’ve scored three or four.

“He started really well for me, and came out of the team because his wife gave birth. Odel (Offiah) then took his position and results went well. That’s football - that’s the way it is, it can give you a kicking now and then. It’s my job to pick a team that can win every week.

“As soon as I saw Jordan, I enjoyed what I saw. He gives you everything he’s got, he’s athletic and quick, and has never let the squad down.”

