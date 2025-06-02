Elkan Baggott will remain with Ipswich Town for a further season after returning to Portman Road following a season on loan with Blackpool.

The recently-relegated Premier League side have activated a one-year option to keep the 22-year-old under contract at Portman Road until next June.

Baggott was impacted by injury throughout his campaign on loan with the Seasiders. During the first half of the campaign, he was limited to just three appearances due to two separate problems, but was able to feature more regularly from January onwards.

Despite only making 18 League One outings in total, the defender was able to impress on the whole when he did get the opportunity to play.

Alongside this, his work away from the pitch also had a positive impact, and ultimately saw him named as the club’s Community Champion at the end of season awards.

Taking to Instagram following the conclusion of his time at Bloomfield Road, Baggott wrote: “I've loved every minute of my time here at Blackpool, I wish the club all the best for the future.”

Prior to his time with the Seasiders, the defender had already experienced his fair share of loan spells, with stints also coming with King’s Lynn Town, Gillingham, Cheltenham Town and Bristol Rovers.

Bruce’s past words on Baggott

Elkan Baggott

Towards the end of the 2024/25 campaign, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce admitted he was interest in bringing some of the Seasiders’ loanees back to the Fylde Coast.

“We’ll have a busy summer for sure, we’ve got four or five of the lads on loan - who have all done well,” he admitted in April.

“In an ideal world, it’d be nice to keep them, but whether that’s possible, we’ll have to ask their parent clubs.

“We’ll see if any of them are available and ask the question. They’re all at a good age.

“Elkan (Baggott) is the one because he’s missed a lot with injury unfortunately, but Odel (Offiah) and the goalkeeper (Harry Tyrer) have done fantastically well; so has Niall (Ennis), and so has Sammy (Silvera) in a way, but he hasn’t played a lot. All of them have contributed.

“Elkan has been unfortunate that he’s picked up back-to-back injuries, but he’s fit now, so let’s see what we can do.”

