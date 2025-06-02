Bolton Wanderers have reportedly made a move for Blackpool-linked forward Sam Dalby.

Blackpool face some tough competition if they are interested in signing out of contract Wrexham forward Sam Dalby this summer.

Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce was spotted watching the 25-year-old last month while he was on loan with Dundee United.

During his time in the SPL, the forward bagged 15 goals and two assists in 35 appearances, as he enjoyed regular minutes at Tannadice Park.

Wrexham did offer Dalby new terms to remain at the Racecourse Ground beyond his current deal, but that was ultimately turned down.

Blackpool aren’t the only club interested in adding the former Leeds United man to their ranks, with the Daily Record reporting that Bolton Wanderers have made a move to add the striker to their ranks, claiming a visit to the Toughsheet Community Stadium took place last week.

Meanwhile, the Scottish publication have also previously linked Wigan Athletic with the forward, alongside the Seasiders.

Wrexham boss shares his views on Dalby

Following the confirmation that Dalby would depart Wrexham at the end of his current deal, Reds boss Phil Parkinson shared his views on the striker.

“I had a good chat with Sam the other day and I am pleased for him,” he told The Leader.

“We had a good chat last summer and we felt after the tour to America, if I didn't feel he was going to start week in, week out, that the time was right for him to go on loan.

“We looked carefully at the options and Sam spoke to the managers of the clubs who wanted him and he picked a perfect fit for him really.

“He's gone up there and done really well, and that's what it is all about.

“You move from one club and it is a case of can you go and make your mark elsewhere, and that is what Sam has done.

“With his performances for Dundee United, he has got himself in a strong position to earn a contract somewhere.

“I am sure there are going to be a lot of options for him out there.”