Ex-Blackpool striker shares Steve Bruce request following recent meeting
Former Blackpool striker Keigan Parker is hopeful he will be able to arrange a meet-up with current Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce after sharing his love for the legendary Manchester United figure.
The 42-year-old was a popular figure during his time at Bloomfield Road between 2004 and 2008, and was part of the team that won promotion to the Championship under Simon Grayson in 2007.
In 165 appearances in Tangerine, the Scottish forward scored 41 goals - with one of his most-famous strikes coming in the 2-0 victory over Yeovil Town in the League One play-off final at Wembley.
Parker was involved in Blackpool’s recent legends game, during which time he got talking to current Seasiders first-team coach Stephen Dobbie.
The retired striker, who had numerous stints in Tangerine as a player, joined Bruce’s backroom staff last summer following the appointment of the experienced coach.
Parker’s love of Bruce
Despite departing Bloomfield Road over 17 years ago, Parker admits he still keeps an eye on how his former club is doing, and gets back to watch when he can.
“I’ve started getting down quite a bit more,” he said.
“I’ve been to three or four games in the last year. St Johnstone are my first team, so I watch them now and again, but it’s always good to come down here.
“I was speaking to Dobbs (Stephen Dobbie) about Steve Bruce being one of my heroes growing up. I moved to England when I was 13, and I was a Man U fan growing up in the early 90s.
“I’ve got his number, so hopefully I can meet him. He was someone I looked up to because he was a defender that scored goals.
“United were on the rise then in the early 90s.”
