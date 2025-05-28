Past managers of Blackpool, Liverpool and Chelsea were all recognised at the LMA awards on Tuesday night.

Former Blackpool manager Ian Holloway has been inducted into the LMA Hall of Fame 1,000 Club.

The 62-year-old, who is currently in charge of Swindon Town, picked up a special award at an event in London on Tuesday evening.

Holloway was in good company, with a number of big names in attendance, with current Everton boss David Moyes, Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp and ex-Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur coach José Mourinho being part of the presentation as well.

Meanwhile, fellow ex-Seasiders boss Mick McCarthy was also inducted to the 1,000 Club, having enjoyed a successful career in the dugout with the likes of Wolves, Sunderland and Ipswich, before an ill-fated three months at Bloomfield Road in 2023 - which is still his most-recent job to date.

Holloway’s time on the Fylde Coast is a lot more fondly remembered, with the ex-Leicester and Millwall boss enjoying success with Blackpool between 2009 and 2012.

Under his guidance, the club reached the Premier League via the play-offs after beating Cardiff City 3-2 at Wembley 15 years ago this month.

The Seasiders ultimately only remained in the first division for one season, after being relegated in 19th on 39 points.

Holloway did get the club back to the Championship play-off final in 2012, but they were defeated by West Ham on that occasion.

After spending four years out of the game, the iconic coach returned to work last year with Swindon Town, and was able to guide the Robins to safety in League Two - which earned him an extended deal at the County Ground.

Holloway’s impact at Bloomfield Road

Keith Southern (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Earlier this month, former Blackpool midfielder Keith Southern discussed how Holloway changed the mindset of everyone at Bloomfield Road following his appointment in 2009.

“He’d had a year out of the game and we had finished lower mid table, we were very organised and very committed, but we lacked a bit of flair and a bit of creativity - we lacked quality,” he said.

“When Ollie came in, he sold us the dream in terms of his vision for the game and his identity. I remember the first meeting, he had his flipchart out, telling us what he wanted, and we were all thinking: ‘bloody hell, have you seen us play.’

“We weren’t overly sure that we could play the way that he had envisioned in his mind. His belief and his positivity was incredible, and we went with him.

“He tweaked things and wanted to play in a certain style, so it was new and refreshing. We won the first pre-season friendly 4-0 at Burscough, and it just sort of snowballed from there.

“He brought Charlie Adam back into the club, he brought DJ (Campbell) in, and we just worked and worked on how we wanted to play. He shifted that mindset and the culture of what was achievable because I think there had always been a ceiling.

“Blackpool were never meant to be a promotion-winning team from the Championship, it was all about staying up and regaining our Championship status. He changed the mentality and made us dream, and not many managers have the gift to do that.

“It was a wonderful experience. Momentum plays a big part - energy and the crowd comes with you. As the games get ticked off, you become less fearful of the opposition, and ultimately you find a way. It was a magical time.”

