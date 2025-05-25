Former Blackpool defender Alex Baptiste has shared how his own experience as a young player prompted the path he followed after hanging up his playing boots.

Ex-Blackpool promotion winner Alex Baptiste states he’s determined to offer new emerging players a better experience than the one he went through at a similar age.

The 39-year-old was part of the Seasiders team that went up to the Premier League 15 years ago, and made 187 appearances in total during his time on the Fylde Coast after joining the club from Mansfield Town in 2008.

Following the conclusion of his five-year spell at Bloomfield Road, the retired defender went on to represent several other clubs, including two stints with Bolton Wanderers, and time on loan with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United and Preston North End.

Since hanging up his boots in 2022, Baptiste has forged a career as an agent, where he is hopeful the negative experience he went through in the early stages of his career can now prove beneficial to others.

“I’m looking after a few young lads, some have a great chance with good heads on their shoulders,” he said.

“I enjoy my role, and I’m doing the best I can for the next generation. I never wanted to get into coaching, but I wanted to stay in football. I was stung when I was a 17-year-old by an agent, so I thought I could do a better job, and hopefully the lads I look after will say I do.

“I had a shocking experience, so I don’t want any of my lads to go through that.

“I enjoy doing it, but it’s tough, so I don’t know how long I’ll do it. I’ve found something that I want to do, so we’ll see what happens. I’ve been through quite a lot, going from non-league to Premier League.”

Why Blackpool means so much to Baptiste

Alex Baptiste (Credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Last weekend, Baptiste was among a number of former Blackpool players to return to Bloomfield Road for the legends game.

“The club is close to my heart,” he added.

“I’d not seen some of the lads for 15 years, and we don’t know when we’ll see each other again, so hopefully, this can be a regular thing. We just fell back into the same routine.

“It’s a shame we have to get old, it was obviously the best years of my life. We had some special times.

“There’s a tinge of disappointment looking back in terms of we should’ve stayed up, and then we should’ve gone up. There was a bit left on the table, which still stings.

“It was still a special time for the club, and looking back on my own career I can say I played against the best, and held my own against the best.”

