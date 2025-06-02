Blackpool remain in talks with two of their out contract players as they enter the final month of their current deals at Bloomfield Road.

Matthew Pennington is yet to commit his future to Blackpool as talks remain ongoing concerning an extended deal with the centre back.

Along with midfielder Sonny Carey, the ex-Everton man is now in the final month of his current contract at Bloomfield Road.

The release of the Seasiders’ retained list at the beginning May confirmed that the two parties were still in talks, with an option for an additional 12 months existing in the 30-year-old’s existing terms.

Despite this, the final outcome is still yet to be determined prior to the expiry date on June 30.

The Gazette understands Pennington is assessing his options as he searches for regular game time elsewhere, following a reduction in his role on the Fylde Coast last season.

Pennington’s career so far

Matthew Pennington

After progressing through Everton’s youth ranks and making nine senior appearances for the Toffees, the centre back made the permanent move to Shrewsbury Town in 2021 after heading out on several loan spells away from Goodison Park.

During his time at the Croud Meadow, Pennington made 113 appearances in total for the Salop, before departing for Blackpool in 2023.

Throughout the defender’s first campaign in Tangerine, he played an integral role as part of a back three under Neil Critchley, featuring 35 times in total in League One.

The departure of the ex-Liverpool coach last August coincided with a poor run of form for Pennington at the start of last season, which resulted in him requiring patience following the appointment of Steve Bruce.

An opportunity to feature regularly in the Seasiders XI again came at the end of November, with the former Shrews man starting nine games on the bounce before suffering an injury.

After returning to full fitness, he featured six further times towards the final stages of the campaign, but found Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott preferred to him when both were available for selection.

It’s understood Pennington wouldn’t be guaranteed a starting spot again if he remained on the Fylde Coast, which has prompted a search for alternative destinations.

What Bruce has said about Pennington

Steve Bruce (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Despite not being able to automatically offer him a regular place in his XI, Bruce has previously admitted he’d like the defender to remain with the club.

“He’s an absolute delight as a pro, you don’t get them like Penno,” the Blackpool boss stated last month.

“He’s had his moments where he was in the team and playing very well, but got injured. There’s a conversation to have, and I’d rather have it with him.

“You can’t get people like Penno very often so we’ll see what we can do.”

Carey latest

Sonny Carey | Getty Images

As for the Seasiders’ other out of contract player, there remains no new updates as conversations between the player and the club continue.

