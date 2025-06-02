Ex-Blackpool and Burnley midfielder Micky Mellon enjoyed success on Sunday afternoon as he guided Oldham Athletic back to the EFL.

A former Blackpool player of the season has hailed his latest footballing success as an ‘unbelievable achievement.’

Micky Mellon was in the dugout at Wembley with Oldham Athletic on Sunday afternoon, as the Latics’ claimed their first promotion in 34 years after overcoming Southend United.

Two quickfire goals in the second half of extra time gave the Greater Manchester outfit a 3-2 victory in the National League play-off, as the club returned to the EFL following three years away.

Following the game, Mellon told BBC Sport just how important the victory was for his side, stating: "It's an unbelievable achievement to turn it round and get a result from where we were. It's a fantastic moment for us.

“This club is a monster. We were under a lot of pressure because we have a great family that back us - we needed to go up.

“It makes so much difference to everything about Oldham as a football club, we can really build forward behind the scenes now.

“It's massive, it's monstrous to get us in. Everything changes now for the club.”

Mellon’s career so far

Micky Mellon (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Mellon’s football career stretches back a long way. After spending time with Bristol City and West Brom in his first few years as a senior player, he made the move to Blackpool 1994.

The midfielder’s time at Bloomfield Road lasted three years, and was part of the team that just missed out on promotion under Sam Allardyce in 1996 - which was the year he was named as the club’s player of the season.

Following the conclusion of his stint with the Seasiders, the 53-year-old enjoyed two permanent spells with Tranmere Rovers, which came either side of a two season stay with Burnley.

His final few years as a player were spent in non-league, representing both Witton Albion and Lancaster City.

Mellon was handed his first managerial role with Fleetwood Town in 2008, winning two promotions during his time at Highbury.

Since then he’s had two spells in Tranmere’s dugout, as well as holding the top job at both Dundee United and Shrewsbury Town as well.

The ex-Blackpool man took charge of Oldham back in 2023, with the job being vacant following the sacking of former Everton midfielder David Unsworth.

