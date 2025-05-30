Blackpool are among a number of League One clubs who have been with a move for former Sheffield Wednesday defender Michael Ihiekwe.

Reported Blackpool target Michael Ihiekwe received some high praise from Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl earlier this year.

The 32-year-old will depart Hillsborough this summer, with his contract with the Owls expiring at the end of next month.

Ihiekwe has been with the South Yorkshire outfit since 2022, during which time he helped the club to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

The Sheffield Star report that the Seasiders are interested in adding the defender to their ranks ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, while Port Vale and Huddersfield Town are also said to be admirers.

Sheffield Wednesday boss’ past words on Ihiekwe

Danny Rohl (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Despite not being offered a new contract by Wednesday, Ihiekwe still departs as a popular figure.

After forcing his way back into Rohl’s starting XI during the second half of the season, the defender’s key attributes were highlighted by the German manager.

“I think when you look at the whole picture, and I am honest to you, if you ask me at the beginning of the season who will be my two centre backs, then maybe I will not speak about Icky,” the 36-year-old told the Owls’ club website last month.

“I know his experience, he’s always available when I need him and he gives us something.

“In December we played a lot (with) Dish and Max as centre backs and then it wasn’t easy for him. Then there was a moment where I had a talk with him, spoke about his future and how I see him.

“We then had the next injury and he make his job, tried his best and played good games.

“We know that with a defender, nobody plays without mistakes, but all in all, I think how he has improved since I’m here is fantastic to see.

“He is open-minded, he understands the game and maybe you should ask him because I didn’t know him before, but maybe he will say he is now playing at his highest level.

“It is good that we can improve players and this is down to his open-mindedness. He is available nearly every game which is fantastic.”

Ihiekwe’s career so far

Michael Ihiekwe (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images) | Getty Images

After spending time in the academies of both Liverpool and Wolves, Ihiekwe’s first taste of senior was while on loan with Cheltenham Town in 2014 - making 13 appearances for the Robins in total.

The centre back departed Molineux permanently a few months later, and joined Tranmere Rovers.

After three years at Prenton Park, during which time he featured 123 times, he was signed by Rotherham United as a free agent in 2017.

While at the New York Stadium, Ihiekwe won promotion to the Championship on two occasions, and also enjoyed success in the EFL Trophy.

In 184 outings for the Millers, the defender was on hand with 14 goals and 10 assists.

During the most-recent Championship season with Sheffield Wednesday, Ihiekwe made 22 appearances in total, becoming a key performer for Röhl’s side during the second half of the campaign.

