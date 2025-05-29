Blackpool are reportedly in the hunt to add Sheffield Wednesday defender Michael Ihiekwe to their ranks this summer.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday centre back Michael Ihiekwe is reportedly attracting interest from a number of League One clubs - including Blackpool.

It was confirmed earlier this month that the 32-year-old would depart the South Yorkshire outfit at the end of his current contract at the end of June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ihiekwe has been at Hillsborough since 2022, and won promotion to the Championship with the Owls via the League One play-offs in his first season with the club.

The Sheffield Star report that the Seasiders are interested in adding the defender to their ranks, while Port Vale and Huddersfield Town are also said to be admirers.

Ihiekwe’s career so far

Michael Ihiekwe (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images) | Getty Images

After spending time in the academies of both Liverpool and Wolves, Ihiekwe’s first taste of senior was while on loan with Cheltenham Town in 2014 - making 13 appearances for the Robins in total.

The centre back departed Molineux permanently a few months later, and joined Tranmere Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After three years at Prenton Park, during which time he featured 123 times, he was signed by Rotherham United as a free agent in 2017.

While at the New York Stadium, Ihiekwe won promotion to the Championship on two occasions, and also enjoyed success in the EFL Trophy.

In 184 outings for the Millers, the defender was on hand with 14 goals and 10 assists.

During the most-recent Championship season with Sheffield Wednesday, Ihiekwe made 22 appearances in total, becoming a key performer for Danny Röhl’s side during the second half of the campaign.

Your next story from the Gazette: Play-off hero shares touch of class from Blackpool fans as he pinpoints difference.