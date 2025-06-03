League One latest: There’s been plenty unfolding in the third tier away from Blackpool.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s been plenty of stories taking place in League One over the last few days.

For Blackpool, the wait is still ongoing concerning the outcome of the current contract talks with Sonny Carey and Matthew Pennington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of the latter, the Gazette understands the defender is assessing his options as he searches for regular game time elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Seasiders also face competition if they want to sign Sam Dalby this summer, with the Daily Record reporting that Bolton Wanderers have made a move to add him to their ranks following his Wrexham exit.

Here’s a look at some of the other standout stories from the third tier:

Bolton Wanderers appoint key figure

Toughsheet Community Stadium

Blackpool’s North West rivals Bolton have appointed a new Chief Executive Officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Plymouth Argyle figure David Ray has taken on the position at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, after spending five years at Home Park.

Discussing his new role as Trotters’ CEO, he said: “I’m incredibly proud to be joining Bolton Wanderers as CEO. This is a club with a great history and a passionate fanbase and I’m looking forward to playing a key role in this next chapter.

“I’m excited to work with Sharon, the Board, the executive team and all of our staff to take the Club forward together. Everything we do will be about building something sustainable, ambitious and aligned, with the goal of returning Bolton Wanderers to where it belongs.”

Ex-League One keeper makes Championship move

Nathan Baxter kept six clean sheets in 26 league outings for Bolton Wanderers last season.

Further Bolton-related news in the last 24 hours includes a move to the second tier for goalkeeper Nathan Baxter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old was released by the Trotters last month after falling out of favour under head coach Steven Schumacher.

Watford have taken full advantage of the situation, and added the ex-Chelsea man to their ranks.

On making the move to Vicarage Road, Baxter told the Hornets’ club website: “I knew about the club's interest last season and as soon as the season finished they wanted to meet me.

“I had a great conversation with the goalkeeping coach and a great conversation with Gian Luca [Nani] and they really sold what they saw in me and where they see my career going. I really bought into what they were saying and I'm really excited to be here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford City part ways with captain

Richard Smallwood | Getty Images

Newly-promoted Bradford City have released their captain Richard Smallwood, with a new deal not offered to the 34-year-old.

The ex-Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers midfielder made the move to Valley Parade from Hull City back in 2022.

Since then, he has gone on to make 156 appearances for the Bantams, including 43 in League Two last season.

Your next story from the Gazette: Ex-Blackpool man hails fan impact as he shares surprise from Bloomfield Road spell.