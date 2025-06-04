Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Michael Ihiekwe has become Blackpool’s second signing of the summer.

Blackpool have completed the signing of Michael Ihiekwe on a three-year deal.

The defender will officially make the move to Bloomfield Road as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday at the beginning of next month.

A number of clubs were linked with the 32-year-old, but it’s the Seasiders who have come out on top in the battle to sign the four-time League One promotion winner.

He becomes Blackpool’s second signing of the summer, following the arrival of ex-Stockport County centre back Fraser Horsfall on Tuesday night.

Ihiekwe’s career so far

Michael Ihiekwe (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

After spending time in the academies of both Liverpool and Wolves, Ihiekwe’s first taste of senior was while on loan with Cheltenham Town in 2014 - making 13 appearances for the Robins in total.

The centre back departed Molineux permanently a few months later, and joined Tranmere Rovers.

After three years at Prenton Park, during which time he featured 123 times, he was signed by Rotherham United as a free agent in 2017.

While at the New York Stadium, Ihiekwe won promotion to the Championship on three occasions, and also enjoyed success in the EFL Trophy.

In 184 outings for the Millers, the defender was on hand with 14 goals and 10 assists.

Ihiekwe has been at Hillsborough since 2022, and won promotion to the Championship with the Owls via the League One play-offs in his first season with the club.

During the most-recent Championship campaign, he made 22 appearances in total, a become a key performer for Danny Röhl’s side from January onwards.

