Cardiff City remain on the search for a new head coach - with former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley recently added to the bookies’ list of candidates.

Former Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley has been added to the bookmakers’ list of potential candidates to take over at Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds are preparing to compete in League One next season following their relegation from the Championship.

Aaron Ramsey finished the 2024/25 campaign in temporary charge at the Cardiff City Stadium after the sacking of Omer Riza, with the search for a new permanent boss still ongoing.

According to Bettingodds.com, former Rochdale manager and Manchester City youth coach Brian Barry Murphy is still favourite at 4/7.

Former Arsenal and Cardiff midfielder Ramsey is behind him at 5/2, while Des Buckingham (5/1) and Nathan Jones (6/1) are third and fourth in the list respectively.

A new addition to the running is ex-Seasiders boss Critchley - who is 8/1.

The reasoning behind the link could be down to the 46-year-old being represented by Wasserman, with the leading global sports agency being employed by the South Wales outfit to draw up a shortlist.

Critchley’s recent career

A 3-0 defeat at home to Stockport County prompted the sacking of Neil Critchley just two league games into the season.

Critchley, who had previously guided Blackpool to promotion during his first spell with the club, was unable to replicate his past success at Bloomfield Road following his return in 2023.

After narrowly missing out on the play-offs at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, the ex-Liverpool youth coach was sacked just two league games into last season following back-to-back defeats.

Many fans on the Fylde Coast had turned against him by that point, with some being unable to forgive him for his initial departure from the club back in 2022 to join Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

His spell at Villa Park alongside the ex-England international proved to be short-lived, as was his return to management with QPR - which lasted just 12 games.

Following his Blackpool exit, Critchley swiftly returned to the dugout with Hearts, but found his time at Tynecastle to be a challenge as well.

After missing out on a place in the SPL top six with the Edinburgh outfit, the ex-Seasiders coach was sacked by the Gorgie Boys back in April, leaving the club with 14 wins from his 35 games in charge.

