Blackpool made former Stockport County defender Fraser Horsfall their first signing of the summer earlier this week.

Fraser Horsfall could provide Blackpool with exactly what they need following his move to Bloomfield Road on a four-year deal earlier this week.

The 28-year-old became the Seasiders’ first signing of the summer, before Michael Ihiekwe was also confirmed less than 24 hours later.

Horsfall will officially complete his move to the Fylde Coast next month following the conclusion of his contract with Stockport County.

The defender departs the Greater Manchester club with a total of 122 appearances under his belt, during which time he was on hand with eight goals - with one of them coming in the recent play-offs.

BBC Radio Manchester commentator Mike Minay states Horsfall was a popular character during his time at Edgeley Park, with his exit coming as a bit of a shock to some.

“He’s a good, reliable defender - he’s well-liked by County fans, and it has come out of the blue,” he said.

“He was out of contract, so it’s not the biggest surprise, but he was a mainstay in the back line apart from a couple of injuries. Towards the back end of the season he became a goal-scoring defender as well, particularly on set pieces.

“It’s been done very quickly, but when you look at the offer Blackpool have made him, four-years - in the EFL that’s a rarity. If he’s gone for security, then who can blame him.

“Stockport will have a succession plan. If they desperately wanted Fraser Horsfall as part of their team then they’d be offering him a deal before the season ran out you’d imagine.

“It might be down to County thinking about where they’d be next season, and if they’d got to the Championship, would he be part of their plans - maybe that was the slight delay, but once you know you’re in League One, why are talks still ongoing.

“It’s a surprise, but knowing how Stockport operates, they’ll know who they want. They managed a period without him last season, and they didn’t fall out of the play-offs.”

What Horsfall could bring to Blackpool

Fraser Horsfall | Blackpool FC

Horsfall came through the ranks at Huddersfield Town, but never featured for the Terriers first-team, and was instead loaned out to a number of non-league teams.

His last temporary stint away from the John Smith’s Stadium was with Kidderminster Harriers, which is where he moved permanent in 2017.

Following two years at Aggborough, he spent a singular season with Macclesfield Town in the EFL, before joining Northampton Town.

Minay remembers the centre back from his time with the Silkmen in League Two, and admits it was clear that he would move higher up the football pyramid.

“You knew he’d go onto bigger and better things,” he added.

“That was a troubled Macclesfield side, with all of the off-field issues they had.

“If I was to pick a word for Fraser it’d be ‘solid.’ You just get a solid centre back in your defence.

“You knew he was better than Macclesfield, and he’s really performed for Stockport County. Blackpool are getting what they need.

“The concern for any team when they are promoted is if they can handle being that level higher.

“Although Stockport did sign a lot of players last summer, a lot of them were already there and carried on the journey with Dave Challinor and his backroom staff. Fraser was one of those, and he settled into League One pretty well. I think he’ll be a good performer for Blackpool.”

