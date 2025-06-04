Blackpool’s newest addition Michael Ihiekwe was linked with both Huddersfield Town and Port Vale before making the switch to Bloomfield Road.

Michael Ihiekwe admits Blackpool was always his first choice this summer despite having interest from elsewhere.

The defender will officially join the Seasiders at the beginning of next month following the conclusion of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday, after penning a three-year deal at Bloomfield Road.

Ihiekwe becomes the club’s second signing of the summer, following the addition of Fraser Horsfall on a four-year contract following his departure from Stockport County.

Huddersfield Town and Port Vale were also linked with the Fylde Coast outfit’s newest recruit, but it was Blackpool who came out on top in the battle to sign the four-time League One promotion winner.

"A lot of things attracted me to the club,” the 32-year-old told the Seasiders’ in-house media.

“As soon as I spoke to the gaffer I was immediately sold on the Club and the project here. Despite other interest, the club has always been my number one.”

Bruce’s thoughts on new addition

Head coach Steve Bruce was also pleased to see off competition from elsewhere as he looks to put together a squad that can push their way up the League One table.

“We are really pleased to have brought Michael in so early in the window, despite interest from elsewhere,” he said.

“His CV speaks for itself with four promotions from this division already and we are hopeful this experience he has will help us reach our goals next season.”

Ihiekwe’s career so far

After spending time in the academies of both Liverpool and Wolves, Ihiekwe’s first taste of senior was while on loan with Cheltenham Town in 2014 - making 13 appearances for the Robins in total.

The centre back departed Molineux permanently a few months later, and joined Tranmere Rovers.

After three years at Prenton Park, during which time he featured 123 times, he was signed by Rotherham United as a free agent in 2017.

While at the New York Stadium, Ihiekwe won promotion to the Championship on three occasions, and also enjoyed success in the EFL Trophy.

In 184 outings for the Millers, the defender was on hand with 14 goals and 10 assists.

Ihiekwe has been at Hillsborough since 2022, and won promotion to the Championship with the Owls via the League One play-offs in his first season with the club.

During the most-recent Championship campaign, he made 22 appearances in total, a become a key performer for Danny Röhl’s side from January onwards.

