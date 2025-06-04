Steve Bruce has shared his thoughts on Blackpool’s newest addition.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce believes Fraser Horsfall will bring the exact qualities the Seasiders need to get to where they want next season.

The defender, who has signed a four-year contract, will officially make the move to Bloomfield Road next month, following the expiry of his contract with Stockport County.

Bruce, who will be hoping for a big summer ahead of his first full season on the Fylde Coast, is pleased to add the 28-year-old to his ranks - and is hopeful he will make Blackpool a competitive force in League One.

“Fraser arrives following an excellent season that’s made him highly sought after this summer,” he told the Seasiders’ in-house media.

“We’re delighted to get someone of Fraser’s calibre signed early as he demonstrates the leadership qualities we’re looking for to compete at the top end of this division.”

Horsfall’s career so far

Fraser Horsfall (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Horsfall came through the ranks at Huddersfield Town, but never featured for the Terriers first-team, and was instead loaned out to a number of non-league teams.

His last temporary stint away from the John Smith’s Stadium was with Kidderminster Harriers, which is where he moved permanent in 2017.

Following two years at Aggborough, the defender spent a singular season with Macclesfield Town in the EFL, before joining Northampton Town.

During his time at Sixfields, Horsfall was able to reach a century of appearances for the club, and was on the scoresheet 12 times in total.

Back in 2022, he linked up with Stockport County - where he has spent the past three years.

During his time at Edgeley Park, the 28-year-old was part of the Hatters team that won promotion from League Two, before featuring 31 times in their most recent campaign in the third tier.

Horsfall departs the Greater Manchester club with a total of 122 appearances under his belt, during which time he was on hand with eight goals - with one of them coming in the recent play-offs.

