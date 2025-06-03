Blackpool confirm first signing of the summer - with ex-Stockport County and Huddersfield man joining Steve Bruce's side

By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 21:15 BST

Former Stockport County defender Fraser Horsfall has become Blackpool’s first signing of the summer.

Blackpool have announced the signing of Fraser Horsfall on a four-year deal.

The centre back makes the move to Bloomfield Road following the expiry of his contract with Stockport County - whom he joined back in 2022.

During his time at Edgeley Park, the 28-year-old was part of the Hatters team that won promotion from League Two, before featuring 31 times in their most recent campaign in the third tier.

Horsfall departs the Greater Manchester club with a total of 122 appearances under his belt, during which time he was on hand with eight goals - with one of them coming in the recent play-offs.

Fraser Horsfall (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)Fraser Horsfall (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Fraser Horsfall (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The defender came through the ranks at Huddersfield Town, but never featured for the Terriers first-team, and was instead loaned out to a number of non-league teams.

His last temporary stint away from the John Smith’s Stadium was with Kidderminster Harriers, which is where he moved permanent in 2017.

Following two years at Aggborough, he spent a singular season with Macclesfield Town in the EFL, before joining Northampton Town.

During his time at Sixfields, Horsfall was able to reach a century of appearances for the club, and was on the scoresheet 12 times in total.

