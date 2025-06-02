The first transfer window of the summer is now open - with Blackpool and other clubs across England able to get some early business done.

Blackpool can officially start adding players to their squad following the start of the first transfer window of the summer.

The Seasiders will be looking to make some big changes ahead of Steve Bruce’s first full campaign with the club, after missing out on the League One play-off in the last two years.

Due to this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, an additional registration period has been introduced, with the EFL allowing its clubs to operate for an additional 10-day period - which started on June 1.

This will come to an end at 7pm on June 10, as the window is not able to exceed a total of 89 days, but will fully re-open on June 16, with the second deadline coming at 7pm on September 1.

Blackpool have been linked with a few players in the last few weeks, but haven’t got anything official over the line yet.

This includes talks with two of their own out of contract players, with no announcement made on the futures of either Sonny Carey and Matthew Pennington nearly a month on from the release of the club’s retained list.

Bruce had been hopeful of concluding talks swiftly after the conclusion of the season, but has proven not to be the case.

What Blackpool fans want

Some Blackpool fans want Niall Ennis back following his successful loan spell

When it comes to recruitment, the Seasiders faithful have been sharing what should be a priority to the club in the first stages of the window.

Here’s some of the responses:

Stuart Fenton: “A midfielder/striker who isn’t afraid to have the ball at their feet, and take aim, with an eye on goal.”

Freddy Abraham: “Goalkeeper.”

Andrew Fallon: “A Mickey Walsh/Bob Hatton partnership.”

Paul Hartland: “A damn good goalscorer, hard gritty midfielder and a no nonsense defender.”

John: “We need a Tony Green-type player.”

Phil Scott: “(Odel) Offiah, (Niall) Ennis, another holding striker, wingers, a big experienced centre back, two quality midfielders, and wingers.”

Paul Derbyshire: “A 20-goal plus season striker.”

Brian Wilson: “Two good strikers, like (Charlie) Kelman at Leyton Orient, Ennis - they must be scouting a few. Then a couple of decent midfielders, a top centre back, and a good goalkeeper or two. Best start soon.”

Paul Smith: “Without a doubt, someone in midfield with power. All of our midfielders are essentially the same, tidy on the ball but no presence.”

Susan Adams: “Goalkeepers and goal scorers.”

Darren Ing: “Prioritise letting Steve Bruce alter the squad however he wants as I can guarantee nobody above him at the club has more experience in choosing players.”

Barry Cartmell: “A leader on the pitch, a midfield general.”