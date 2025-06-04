Blackpool confirm two local trips for opening pre-season outings

Local trips await Blackpool at the beginning of their pre-season schedule.

Blackpool have confirmed their first two pre-season outings of the summer as they look ahead to the 2025/26 campaign.

After being appointed back in September, head coach Steve Bruce will be hoping to use the next few months to put his own real stamp on proceedings at Bloomfield Road.

The 64-year-old’s tenure so far has had its ups and downs, but a clear plan was evident despite the club’s eventual ninth place finish in League One last term.

A Blackpool XI will take part in the first friendly of the summer, with a fixture against North West Counties League Division One North Squires Gate set up for Saturday July 5 (K.O. 3pm).

This will no doubt be similar to last year’s meeting with AFC Blackpool, and will feature players from the Seasiders’ younger age groups.

The following week on July 12, the full senior squad will get their first taste of action as they take on AFC Fylde at Mill Farm (K.O. 3pm).

When the pair met last season, it was the home side who came out on top with a 3-1 victory.

Opportunity for new additions to feature

Fraser Horsfall | Blackpool FC

The game against the Coasters could possibly be an opportunity for Blackpool’s new additions to wear the famous Tangerine for the first time.

So far, Bruce’s side have made two defensive signings, and have added some vital experience at the back.

Fraser Horsfall got the ball rolling, with the 28-year-old penning a four-year deal with the Seasiders following the expiry of his contract with Stockport County.

The centre back was part of the Hatters side that won promotion to League One, and featured 31 times in the third tier last season.

Meanwhile, he was quickly followed through the door by Michael Ihiekwe - who has signed a three-year deal after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

Michael Ihiekwe has joined Blackpool | Blackpool FC

Throughout his career, the 32-year-old has won promotion to the Championship on four separate occasions.

