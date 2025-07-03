Matthew Pennington has taken to social media to bid farewell to Blackpool following his move to Bradford City.

Ex-Blackpool defender Matthew Pennington states it was a pleasure to spend the last two seasons on the Fylde Coast.

Last week, the 30-year-old completed a move to Bradford City on a two-year deal as he approached the conclusion of his contract with the Seasiders.

Talks had taken place over extending the ex-Everton youngster’s time at Bloomfield Road, but his desire for regular game time resulted in him assessing other options.

Taking to social media on Wednesday night, Pennington sent a farewell message to the Blackpool faithful, writing: “Thanks for the memories Seasiders! I really enjoyed my time on the Fylde Coast and it was a pleasure to work alongside the lads everyday. A big thank you to everyone at the club for their support.”

He also posted to acknowledge his arrival at Valley Parade, as Bradford prepare for their first season back in League One.

“Excited to be here, Bantams,” the defender stated.

“Ready to give my all for the club. Let’s go.”

Pennington’s career so far

After progressing through Everton’s youth ranks and making nine senior appearances for the Toffees, Pennington made the permanent move to Shrewsbury Town in 2021 after heading out on several loan spells away from Goodison Park.

During his time at the Croud Meadow, he featured 113 times in total for the Salop, before departing for Blackpool in 2023.

Throughout the defender’s first campaign in Tangerine, he played an integral role as part of a back three under Neil Critchley, appearing in 35 League One games.

The departure of the ex-Liverpool coach last August coincided with a poor run of form for Pennington at the start of last season, which resulted in him requiring patience following the appointment of Steve Bruce.

An opportunity to feature regularly in the Seasiders XI again came at the end of November, with the former Shrews man starting nine games on the bounce before suffering an injury.

After returning to full fitness, he featured six further times towards the final stages of the campaign, but found Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott preferred to him when both were available for selection.

