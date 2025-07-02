Hayden Coulson discusses Blackpool’s League One targets, life under Steve Bruce, and the warm weather training camp in Spain.

There’s been a lot of change for Blackpool in the last 12 months - with Hayden Coulson being one of the players who’s had to adapt the most.

The defender joined the Seasiders last summer on a permanent deal from Middlesbrough, after spending the previous six months on loan at Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley was the head coach who sanctioned the deal for the 27-year-old, with the intention being for him to play the left wing-back role in a back five.

Things quickly changed, with the former Liverpool figure sacked after just two league games last August, which paved the way for Steve Bruce’s appointment at the beginning of the following month.

The experienced manager arrived on the Fylde Coast with new ideas, and moved away from the previously-used wing-back system.

This saw Coulson move into a more traditional left back position in the majority of last season’s game, where he competed for the position up against James Husband.

The ex-England youth international states he’s taken everything in his stride, and is now enjoying a slightly altered role to the one he was signed to play.

“I’m grateful to be brought into the club by Neil, so when he went it was a change for the majority of the lads because he was the one that signed them,” he said.

“I played left back growing up, and then I got moved into wing-back - which probably is a bit more natural for me going forward, but the gaffer still gives me that freedom, and demands you get up and down.

“I’ve loved it under him. It was a change of formation so I’ve had to get used to that, but I’ve enjoyed it.

“Everyone has adapted well. The additions we’ve made this season will get us over the line I think. It’s been a good summer so far, the signings are all great additions that will up the standard. We just need to carry on and back the manager to see where we can go.

“I think the play-off is the minimum we need to aim for, we just need to win the games to get up there.”

‘Tough pre-season camp’

Blackpool are currently in Spain for a pre-season training camp | Amos Wynn

The Blackpool squad are currently out in Spain on a warm weather training camp.

With two training sessions in hot conditions most days this week, it’s certainly proved to be a challenge for Coulson and his Seasiders teammates.

“It’s been a tough couple of days here in Spain,” the defender admitted.

“Pre-season is hard as it is, never mind when it’s 40-odd degrees out there, the lads have dug deep. I struggle in the heat - even on holiday I try to find the shade, so it’s been tough.

“I know the weather is nice at home, but it’s not like this - the heat gets you a bit fitter.

“You try to keep everything the same, but the heat does drain you and takes it out of you, so sometimes the quality isn’t there. We’re drinking plenty of water.

“It’s good to have the new lads out here. You’re with everyone every minute of the day, so it’s good to get to know them.”

