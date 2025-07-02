Blackpool position on Everton goalkeeper following new addition between the sticks

Steve Bruce shares Blackpool’s stance on bringing Everton’s Harry Tyrer back to Bloomfield Road following the arrival of Franco Ravizzoli.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states new addition Franco Ravizzoli impressed a lot of people at Bloomfield Road before completing his move to the Fylde Coast.

The 27-year-old penned a two-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months, last Friday following the conclusion of his contract with Wycombe Wanderers, and has been part of the Seasiders’ overseas camp in Spain this week.

Ravizzoli arrives with plenty of League One experience, having featured 43 times in the third tier across the last few seasons.

The former River Plate academy player arrived at the perfect time for Blackpool, with youngster Harvey Bardsley being the only other keeper currently in the squad.

“We still could’ve adapted (for the trip to Spain), but he’s been someone we’ve been looking at for the best part of three or four weeks,” Bruce said.

Franco Ravizzoli | Blackpool FC

“The big thing for the goalkeeper was whether he was going to stay in Argentina or come back to England; thankfully he’s come back to England, and we’re delighted we’ve got him.

“He was first-choice at Wycombe and did very well, and impressed a lot of people.”

Could Everton man still return?

Harry Tyrer

A number of times in the second half of last season, the Seasiders boss admitted he wanted to bring Harry Tyrer back to the club.

The 23-year-old spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Bloomfield Road from Everton, and despite having a shaky start, was able to improve as his time with the club progressed.

Tyrer, who kept 12 clean sheets in 38 League One appearances, also spoke openly about his desire to make a Blackpool reunion happen at the end of his initial deal.

When asked if Ravizzoli arrival would block a potential move for Toffees shot stopper, Bruce responded: “No - I still think we need another goalkeeper, that’s for sure.

“We’ve decided this year that instead of having a number one, we’re going to have two goalkeepers who will slog it out - a bit like the rest of the team. Hopefully that will bring the best out of people.”

