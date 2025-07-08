The five times Blackpool could face fixture disruption next season

Blackpool get the new season underway in a few weeks time.

The new League One season is less than a month away - with Blackpool starting the campaign at home to Stevenage.

Steve Bruce’s side will be looking to build on last term’s ninth place finish, and have already made some big signings to help them do that.

Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe, George Honeyman, Niall Ennis and Franco Ravizzoli have all arrived at Bloomfield Road this summer - with further additions still expected.

The Seasiders face a big opening month, with fixtures including long trips to both Exeter City and Plymouth Argyle, as well as home games against Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers.

Unlike the divisions above, the League One calendar there’s no natural breaks in, so any games that need to be moved for any reason will need a new slot.

Here’s a look at the five fixtures that could be impacted by potential changes:

Luton (H)

There are three scheduled international breaks during the 2025/26 campaign - with the first coming between September 1-9.

Blackpool had a couple of games moved last season due to opposition call-ups, with the Seasiders never reaching the three-player threshold themselves.

Zac Ashworth is no longer eligible for Wales U21 duty, while a number of others haven’t represented their respective nations for a number of years, so potential postponements at this stage would more than likely be due to the team they’re playing.

A home meeting with recently-relegated Luton Town on September 6 is the first game that could fall into that category.

Stockport County (A)

Edgeley Park | Getty Images

Just over a month on from the Seasiders scheduled meeting with the Hatters, another international break is set to take place.

On this occasion, Bruce’s side are due to travel to Edgeley Park to take on Stockport County on October 11 during this period.

Wimbledon (A)

AFC Wimbledon

Blackpool’s trip to Wimbledon on January 10 could be disrupted based on both club’s progress in the FA Cup.

The first (November 1) and second (December 6) rounds have weekends dedicated to them in League One and League Two, but the third round coincides with a full set of fixtures - which will need to be postponed accordingly.

If the Seasiders or the Dons get through their first two games, then the current date for their meeting would have to be moved to a free midweek slot.

Further changes to the schedule could even be made beyond that, depending on participation in further rounds.

Burton Albion (H)

Fast-forward to the final weekend of March, and there could be further disruption due to potential international call-ups.

In this instance, Blackpool are due to face Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road on March 28.

Peterborough United (H)

The Seasiders had a fixture towards the end of last season moved due to Birmingham City’s involvement in the EFL Trophy final.

Despite going into the game as favourites, Chris Davies’ side were defeated by Peterborough United - who had also won the competition the year before.

The final in 2026 is due to take place on April 12 - which is the same weekend Blackpool are due to welcome the Posh to Bloomfield Road.

