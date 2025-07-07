Steve Bruce has discussed Blackpool’s signing of George Honeyman - and the departure of Sonny Carey.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states new midfield addition George Honeyman is a ‘manager’s delight.’

The Seasiders added the 30-year-old to their ranks last month, after convincing him to make the move to the North West at the conclusion of his contract with Millwall - whom he had made 40 appearances for in the Championship last season.

Honeyman will be looking to be a key contributor in the centre of the park at Bloomfield Road, with the Sunderland youth product penning a two-year-deal, which includes an option for an additional 12 months.

Bruce is excited by what Blackpool’s most-recent outfield signing can bring to the table, and states a lot of hard work went into getting the deal over the line.

“We’re disappointed that we’ve lost Sonny (Carey), but we’ve got a really good replacement in George - who has practically played his whole career in the Championship,” he said.

“I’ve known him for a long time, as a player, he’s a manager’s delight. He can play in two or three positions, he’s infectious with enthusiasm. He’s a good player to have around the group.

“We worked hard, and made a few calls to him - interrupting his honeymoon, just to remind him how much we wanted him. I probably made a pest of myself this summer with a few of them, but it’s my job to make the call after the other lads have done the groundwork.

“You identify your targets and then you go about your work, especially in the free transfer market - you need to act quick and be decisive.”

Bruce discusses Carey exit

Sonny Carey (Photographer Shaun Brooks / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Shaun Brookes

While the Seasiders have tempted one player away from the Championship, they have lost another to the second tier - with Sonny Carey joining Charlton Athletic.

The midfielder, who had been at Bloomfield Road since 2021, enjoyed the best form of his career in the second half of last season.

This coincided with the final months of his Blackpool contract, and despite putting an attractive offer on the table, the Fylde Coast outfit were unable to keep hold of the 24-year-old.

“You can understand that people want to play at a higher level, but I’m disappointed that we’ve lost him because he was just starting to show the sparkle that we all know he’s got,” Bruce stated.

“Certainly for those three/four months towards the end of the season, I don’t think there was a better player in the league. I wish him all the best, he did great for me. I know it hadn’t quite happened for him before I arrived, but as far as I’m concerned he was excellent for us, and produced some stunning displays towards the end.

“Because he was enjoying his football so much, he wanted it to continue, but the lure of playing in the division above was probably the outstanding factor. We did everything we possibly could to try and keep hold of him, but unfortunately it didn’t quite happen.”

