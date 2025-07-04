Steve Bruce has sent a departing message to Matthew Pennington following the conclusion of his time with Blackpool.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states he’s not worked with many players like Matthew Pennington.

Last week, the 30-year-old completed a move to Bradford City on a two-year deal as he approached the conclusion of his contract with the Seasiders.

Talks had taken place over extending the ex-Everton youngster’s time at Bloomfield Road, but his desire for regular game time resulted in him assessing other options.

Bruce admits he couldn’t guarantee Pennington the minutes he wanted despite having respect for what he brought to the table.

“I wish Penno the best of luck, he’s a great pro and a great lad,” he said.

“He wants to play week in, week out, and that’s something I couldn’t give him that. He’s another wonderful servant, and a great pro and a great lad. He deserves a long and lengthy career.

“You manage these lads, help them along the way, and see them progress. I only worked with Penno, but as a pro - you don’t get many like him.”

Pennington’s farewell message

Matthew Pennington | Getty Images

Pennington took to social media on Wednesday night to bid farewell to Blackpool following his move to Valley Parade.

“Thanks for the memories, Seasiders,” he wrote.

“I really enjoyed my time on the Fylde Coast and it was a pleasure to work alongside the lads everyday. A big thank you to everyone at the club for their support.”

Bruce wishes Beesley luck

Jake Beesley

Another player who has also recently departed Bloomfield Road is Jake Beesley.

The striker made the move to Burton Albion for an undisclosed figure last month, as Blackpool picked up a fee for his services after exercising a one-year option in his contract at the beginning of May.

During his time in Tangerine, the 27-year-old scored 16 goals in 77 appearances, but found his game time limited following the appointment of Bruce.

“Bees is another one where I couldn’t give him what he wanted,” the Blackpool boss added.

“He wants to play regularly and be the main man. I wish Bees the best of luck. We’re blessed at the club to have some outstanding professionals, and it’s difficult to say goodbye to them.”

