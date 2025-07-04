Birmingham City have signed former Blackpool youngster Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Blackpool academy product Bright Osayi-Samuel has returned to England after four seasons in Turkey.

The defender has joined Birmingham City on a three-year deal following the conclusion of his contract with Fenerbahçe - who have been coached by ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho for the past 12 months.

During his time at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Osayi-Samuel made 178 appearances in total, including 21 outings in the Europa League, and leaves the club with seven goals and 15 assists under his belt.

Prior to his career elsewhere, the Nigeria international experienced life on the Fylde Coast after progressing through the Seasiders’ youth ranks.

After making his senior debut in 2015, the fullback went on to feature in 79 senior games.

His Bloomfield Road exit came two years on from his first appearance in Tangerine, with the 27-year-old joining QPR in 2017.

During his time at Loftus Road he scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists in 115 outings, before making the move to Fenerbahçe.

