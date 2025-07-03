Blackpool TV selections confirmed for September's League One fixtures

Blackpool have had two games in September selected for TV broadcast.

The new season gets underway for Blackpool in just under a month’s time.

Steve Bruce’s side start their League One campaign with a home meeting against Stevenage on August 2.

Like all of the games on the opening weekend in the third and fourth tier, the fixture at Bloomfield Road will be broadcast live by Sky Sports.

The first month is set to be a challenging one for the Seasiders in a number of different ways, with the schedule also including home games with Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers, long journeys to Devon to face both Exeter City and Plymouth Argyle, and a midweek trip to Mansfield.

This leaves Blackpool with a total of mileage of 1,472 in a 15-day period, which equates to a potential travelling time of 12 hours and 38 minutes without including stops.

TV selections for September

Bloomfield Road (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

The following month gets underway with a meeting with Luton Town, while the two games after that have been selected for Sky Sports + broadcast.

The first is a trip to Sixfields to take on Northampton Town on September 13, before the TV cameras head to Bloomfield Road for the visit of Barnsley on September 20.

Due to the TV selection, both games will now kick off at the earlier times of 12.30pm.

