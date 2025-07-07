What we can expect next from Blackpool based on Steve Bruce's recent comments

It’s been a busy start to the summer transfer window for Blackpool - but there could be around five more incomings before next month’s deadline.

Blackpool are set to continue their impressive start to the summer window across the next month - with figures at the club keen to back up their first five deals.

The Seasiders have been able to add proven League One quality to their ranks - including a couple of players who have recently competed in the Championship.

Business started with the defensive additions of Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe at the beginning of June, after the conclusion of their contracts with Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

Following their arrivals, the midfield was boosted by the arrival of ex-Millwall man George Honeyman, before striker Niall Ennis returned on a permanent deal after impressing on loan last season.

Goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli is the most-recent signing, with the ex-Wycombe Wanderers man filling a major hole ahead of the club’s recent overseas training camp in Spain.

Based on recent comments from head coach Steve Bruce - here’s some of the positions the Seasiders could fill next:

Goalkeeper

Franco Ravizzoli | Blackpool FC

The signing of Ravizzoli was certainly required before the Seasiders headed out to Spain for last week’s camp, but he might not be guaranteed a starting spot by the time the season starts.

Bruce has admitted he wants two keeper’s of similar ability battling it out next season, with the prospect of former loanee Harry Tyrer returning not ruled out.

When asked about the Everton man, the Blackpool boss said: “I still think we need another goalkeeper, that’s for sure. We’ve decided this year that instead of having a number one, we’re going to have two goalkeepers who will slog it out - a bit like the rest of the team. Hopefully that will bring the best out of people.”

Right back

Andy Lyons

Andy Lyons is the Seasiders’ only natural right back option following Jordan Gabriel’s departure and the end of Odel Offiah’s loan spell.

While the 24-year-old is more than equipped to be the club’s starting right back, on the back 18 months on the sidelines due to an ACL injury, it’s going to be important to manage his workload, as well as giving him sufficient competition.

Bruce is fully aware of that, and has admitted it’s an area he wants to boost before the campaign gets underway.

“We have to look at the right back situation because the young Irish lad is just getting over a serious knee injury,” he stated.

“It’s open in that position. We hope young Andy stays well, that’s the key to it. He deserves a bit of luck because no one works harder than him. He got on for 20 minutes in the last game, and he’s had all summer where he’s worked hard on his fitness, so touch wood, let’s hope he stays well.”

Winger

Rob Apter | Blackpool FC

Blackpool will also most likely look to the wide areas due to necessity. Rob Apter and Tom Bloxham are both natural options on the right, but there’s only really CJ Hamilton on the left due to Sonny Carey’s exit and the end of Sammy Silvera’s loan.

Bruce is aware some depth could be required out wide, after suffering a shortage due to injury before Christmas last season.

“(Rob) Apter and CJ (Hamilton) got off to a great start, they’re good wide players, but we probably need a bit of competition for them,” he admitted.

“That’s something we will look at. Bloxham was bought as a wide player but can play down the middle too. He had a wonderful start, so him getting injured was a big blow to us. He’s had a good pre-season so far, he’s raring to go.”

Striker

Niall Ennis

The Seasiders do have their fair share of strikers, with Niall Ennis returning on a permanent deal to compete with both Ashley Fletcher and Kylian Kouassi - while Bloxham can also be thrown into that bracket as well.

Nonetheless, more work could still be due to boost the attacking output next season.

“I still think we need at least one more in that department so that’s something we’re on the lookout for,” Bruce stated.

