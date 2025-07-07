Blackpool have made five signings so far this summer.

Blackpool sporting director David Downes states the club has stuck to a mantra of focussing on their number targets this summer.

The Seasiders have enjoyed a busy first month of the transfer window, as they look to make a big push for promotion in the approaching campaign.

Business started with the defensive additions of Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe at the beginning of June, after the conclusion of their contracts with Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

Following their arrivals, the midfield was boosted by the arrival of ex-Millwall man George Honeyman, before striker Niall Ennis returned on a permanent deal after impressing on loan last season.

Goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli is the most-recent signing, with the ex-Wycombe Wanderers man filling a major hole ahead of the club’s recent overseas training camp in Spain.

A year of change at Bloomfield Road

Steve Bruce | Blackpool FC

It’s been a big 12 months of change for Blackpool, which has required a certain amount of adaptability from the recruitment team at Bloomfield Road.

Last summer, there was a focus on signing players that suited Neil Critchley’s wing-back system, but a shift in focus came just two league games into the 2024/25 season following the sacking of the ex-Liverpool youth coach.

Steve Bruce’s appointment at the beginning of September saw a 4-4-2 formation introduced - which has dictated the major areas of focus since.

Alongside the new arrivals, there’s been a number of departures since the start of the calendar year as well, as the current Seasiders boss continues to put his own stamp on proceedings.

“Things have obviously changed, with formation being the biggest thing,” Downes said.

“January was a bit of change around in terms of players out - the gaffer wanted to work with a smaller squad. He started to shape it, but the idea was always that this summer was going to be the opportunity to give him the chance to have the biggest influence over it so far.

“There’s players that fit into certain formations and styles, and players that don’t fit into that.

“We’ve got to be fair on the lads and give them a little bit of clarity. Certain players suited the back three or midfield three and things like that, and evidently there were people that didn’t favour it when we went back to a 4-4-2.

“We’ve got to look after our own house. The gaffer was keen to run with a smaller squad than what we had the previous summer.

“The skill in recruitment is to be prepared as you can be in an ever-changing market. We already had Rob (Apter) and CJ (Hamilton) in the building, so it didn’t leave us in an impossible position, just light in certain areas.

“It’s nice to recruit wide players and forward players because they’re the exciting positions people are drawn to.

“I’ve worked with Steve a couple of different times, so I know what he wants, and what he’s looking for. Dean (Hughes) is the same, he’s worked with him at Hull and Villa. In fairness to the gaffer, we’ve honed in on the ones we wanted early - which has been reflected in the business we’ve done so far.

“The mantra has been to stick to our targets, and stick to our number one targets. It can be difficult, because players will be looked at by other clubs as well, but we’ve stayed true to who we wanted to sign. We’ve been prepared to be patient, and we’ve reaped the rewards of a good start.

“It’s a bit strange this year, with staggered starts, so we anticipated the beginning of the window being a little bit quieter, but we’ve been able to acquire what we’ve wanted quickly into areas where we needed reinforcements.”

Support from the owner

Simon Sadler (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Downes states he’s always felt backed by Blackpool owner Simon Sadler, with this summer’s ambition being clear to see.

Alongside the money spent on the squad, the Seasiders’ sporting director was also keen to point out the progress that has been made in other areas around the club.

“Simon’s support has always been there,” he added.

“It’s not just what’s going on with the first-team squad, you can look at the changes at the training ground - we’re trying to kick things on all over the club, and get us in a place where we’re better than we have been, which off the pitch as well as on it.

“From the signings we’ve made, we’re trying to be ambitious and compete with some of the bigger boys.

“Steve’s draw and Simon’s enthusiasm for the project is sticking with players, and we’ve been able to capitalise on that.

“It’s exciting - not just for the players, but for the staff as well, as it gives them a bit of a lift because they can see things are trying to kick on and go in the right direction.

“We want to do more, but if you had said we’d have that point, we would’ve snapped your hand off.”

