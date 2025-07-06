WATCH: Steve Bruce discusses a number of key topics from Blackpool’s Spanish training camp.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce took part in an extended interview while out in Spain at the club’s warm weather training camp.

The Seasiders spent their first full week of pre-season training in boiling temperatures not far from Jerez in Andalusia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce will be hoping it will set the tone for a big 12 months at Bloomfield Road, as he takes charge of his summer with the Fylde Coast outfit following his appointment last September.

During his interview with the Gazette, he discussed the signings Blackpool have made in the past month, the players who have departed the club, and his ambitions going forward.

The full extended interview is available to watch HERE.

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool's monster opening month of away trips - and how far they'll travel.