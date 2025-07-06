WATCH: Extended Steve Bruce interview from Blackpool's training camp discussing summer signings and League One ambitions
Blackpool boss Steve Bruce took part in an extended interview while out in Spain at the club’s warm weather training camp.
The Seasiders spent their first full week of pre-season training in boiling temperatures not far from Jerez in Andalusia.
Bruce will be hoping it will set the tone for a big 12 months at Bloomfield Road, as he takes charge of his summer with the Fylde Coast outfit following his appointment last September.
During his interview with the Gazette, he discussed the signings Blackpool have made in the past month, the players who have departed the club, and his ambitions going forward.
The full extended interview is available to watch HERE.
