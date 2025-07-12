Blackpool boss makes targets clear as he opens up on League One chances

Steve Bruce set out his targets with Blackpool in a recent interview at the club’s training camp in Spain.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states he wants his side to get fans off their seats with the way they play.

The 64-year-old is preparing to take charge of his first full season in charge of the Seasiders after taking over at Bloomfield Road last September.

While in the dugout so far, the experienced coach has overseen a change in style at Bloomfield Road - moving away from the wing-back system that was used by Neil Critchley.

After making some changes to his squad in January, Bruce has made some real progress in shaping things in his image so far this summer, with six new players arriving.

The club boosted their defence with the additions of both Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe at the beginning of June following the end of their respective contracts with Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday.

Since then, they’ve added George Honeyman and Franco Ravizzoli to their ranks as well, while Niall Ennis has returned on a permanent deal following his successful loan spell in Tangerine in the second half of last season.

Jordan Brown became Blackpool’s latest signing on Tuesday night, with the midfielder making the move to the Fylde Coast for an undisclosed fee from Leyton Orient.

Bruce’s hopes for the new season

Steve Bruce | Blackpool FC

Bruce is hopeful the new arrivals can help the Seasiders build on the positive signs they showed during the second half of last season.

“As managers we’re all asking for a bit of time,” he said.

“Since the turn of the year in terms of going forward, we were far better than what we were. We have to improve defensively, hence the couple of signings we’ve brought in.

“The more time you have as a manager, the more they get to know you, and more they know about what you want to achieve.

“I was delighted with the way we played in the back six months of the season, so let’s try to improve, that’s the key to it.

“We made a huge change. All managers are different and play a certain way. The team understands the way we want to play and how we go about it, which is the opposite to the way the team was before I arrived. It takes time to implement change.

“The longer you’ve got at it, and the more transfer windows you’ve got, then hopefully the results will improve and get better.

“I’ve mirrored what the owner wants. He wants his team to play a certain way that gets the supporters off their seats a little bit, and he wants to get out of the division, which is the reason why I’m here. We’ve got a chance.”

