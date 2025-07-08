Jordan Brown has become Blackpool’s sixth signing of the summer.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have boosted their midfield options with the signing of Jordan Brown for an undisclosed fee from Leyton Orient.

The 24-year-old arrives at Bloomfield Road on a four-year deal - with an option for an additional 12 months also available in his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown becomes the Seasiders’ sixth signing of the summer, joining Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe, George Honeyman, Niall Ennis and Franco Ravizzoli on the Fylde Coast.

Like the first arrival on the list, the defensive midfielder competed in the League One play-offs last season, reaching the final at Wembley with Richie Wellens’ side.

Brown’s career so far

Jordan Brown (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Brown is a product of the Derby County academy, and made his professional debut for the club against West Brom back in 2020.

After making four appearances in total for the Rams, he made the move to Leyton Orient in 2022, and has spent the last three years at Brisbane Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time with the O’s, the midfielder made 153 appearances in total - scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

His final outing for the East London club was the play-off final back in May, which ended in a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic.

That game took his season tally up to 55 games in total in all competitions, showing his worth in the heart of the Orient midfield.

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool boss hopeful new man can fill role made vacant this summer.