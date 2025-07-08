Blackpool confirm sixth summer signing - with former Derby County man making Bloomfield Road move
Blackpool have boosted their midfield options with the signing of Jordan Brown for an undisclosed fee from Leyton Orient.
The 24-year-old arrives at Bloomfield Road on a four-year deal - with an option for an additional 12 months also available in his contract.
Brown becomes the Seasiders’ sixth signing of the summer, joining Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe, George Honeyman, Niall Ennis and Franco Ravizzoli on the Fylde Coast.
Like the first arrival on the list, the defensive midfielder competed in the League One play-offs last season, reaching the final at Wembley with Richie Wellens’ side.
Brown’s career so far
Brown is a product of the Derby County academy, and made his professional debut for the club against West Brom back in 2020.
After making four appearances in total for the Rams, he made the move to Leyton Orient in 2022, and has spent the last three years at Brisbane Road.
During his time with the O’s, the midfielder made 153 appearances in total - scoring seven goals and providing four assists.
His final outing for the East London club was the play-off final back in May, which ended in a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic.
That game took his season tally up to 55 games in total in all competitions, showing his worth in the heart of the Orient midfield.
