Blackpool have enjoyed a productive transfer window so far - but this could spell the end for certain players at Bloomfield Road.

Six new players have been added to Steve Bruce’s Blackpool squad so far this summer.

The club boosted their defence with the additions of both Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe at the beginning of June following the end of their respective contracts with Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday.

Since then, they’ve added George Honeyman and Franco Ravizzoli to their ranks as well, while Niall Ennis has returned on a permanent deal following his successful loan spell in Tangerine in the second half of last season.

Jordan Brown became the Seasiders’ latest signing on Tuesday night, with the midfielder making the move to the Fylde Coast for an undisclosed fee from Leyton Orient.

The new arrivals should boost Blackpool’s ambitions of enjoying success in the upcoming League One campaign, but could lead to others heading to the exit door.

Here’s three players who could depart Bloomfield Road on the back of the summer business so far:

Ryan Finnigan

Ryan Finnigan’s game time was already pretty limited last year, with very few opportunities coming his way in the centre of the park ahead of Lee Evans and Albie Morgan.

With Honeyman and Brown now with the Seasiders, it’s hard to see where the 21-year-old fits in this season.

It’d be a shame to see him leave permanently, as there’s clear potential there. After playing catch up while recovering from injury in his first few months with the club following his move from Southampton 18 months ago, he has shown some promise when he’s featured.

He’s definitely someone in need of more EFL exposure, it’s just about how he gets that across the next 12 months.

Dan Sassi

Dan Sassi arrived on the Fylde Coast from Burnley 18 months ago with no senior experience under his belt, and he’s not got too much more now.

The defender has featured in one EFL Trophy game during his time with the Seasiders, and has had loan spells with both Rochdale and Fylde limited by injury.

While he is still only 21, the defensive signings of Horsfall and Ihiekwe only pushes him further down the pecking order.

Zac Ashworth

Ex-West Brom defender Zac Ashworth arrived at Bloomfield Road at the wrong time.

The 22-year-old was signed to play left wing-back under Neil Critchley, but the sacking of the former Liverpool coach just two games into last season saw his natural position taken out of the equation.

While he didn’t do too much wrong when he featured as a centre back under Bruce, it was clear it wasn’t the defender’s natural position, and he was loaned out to Ross County back in January.

If Ashworth remains on the Fylde Coast for the upcoming campaign, it’s hard to see him getting many opportunities at left back in front of James Husband and Hayden Coulson, so he would more than likely be a fourth choice option at the heart of the defence behind Casey, Horsfall and Ihiekwe.

