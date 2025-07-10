Blackpool target spotted on pre-season duty as Everton path for Bournemouth man opens

Blackpool target Harry Tyrer is currently part of Everton’s training camp in Scotland.

Blackpool remain in the market for another goalkeeper this summer.

The Seasiders have already added former Wycombe Wanderers shot stopper Franco Ravizzoli to their ranks in the last few weeks, but are still looking to strengthen that area further.

Earlier this week, Football Insider linked Steve Bruce’s side with a move for Aston Villa academy product Filip Marschall - with Port Vale also said to be interested in either a permanent or temporary deal for the 22-year-old.

Harry Tyrer remains in the mix as well following the Everton keeper’s loan spell at Bloomfield Road last season.

Despite having a shaky start to life on the Fylde Coast, the Toffees youngsters did improve - and finished the campaign with 12 clean sheets in 38 League One outings.

When previously asked if the signing of Ravizzoli arrival would block a potential move for Tyrer, Bruce responded: “No - I still think we need another goalkeeper, that’s for sure.

“We’ve decided this year that instead of having a number one, we’re going to have two goalkeepers who will slog it out - a bit like the rest of the team. Hopefully that will bring the best out of people.”

Tyrer’s past stance

Tyrer is currently part of Everton’s training camp in Scotland, and is the Merseyside club’s only other keeper beyond England number one Jordan Pickford at the moment.

That could soon change, with TalkSport’s Alex Crook reporting that a potential Bournemouth deal for Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic would open the door for Mark Travers to make the move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

A new goalkeeper for the Toffees could perhaps open the door for Tyrer to go elsewhere this summer - whether that’s Blackpool or another club.

In an interview back in March, the 23-year-old suggested he would be open to a Bloomfield Road return.

“It’s up to myself, it’s up to Everton, and it’s up to the club - if all parties are happy then I’m sure I might be back,” he said.”

“I’ve loved every single minute of it, coming into the training ground every day and playing in some big stadiums. I think our home stadium is one of the best in the league. It’s a massive club with a massive fan base, and it’s an opportunity I wouldn’t turn down if I had the chance.”

Who is Marschall?

Filip Marschall | Getty Images

An alternative option for the Seasiders could still be Marschall from Aston Villa.

The young goalkeeper has risen through the ranks at Villa Park, having first joined the Midlands outfit from Cambridge United as a teenager.

Despite only appearing once for the Lions’ first-team, the 22-year-old has been able to pick up his fair share of experience while out on loan.

Across back-to-back spells with Gateshead, he was able to make 39 appearances in the National League, before taking to step up to the EFL with MK Dons in January 2024.

Meanwhile, a month prior to that he had made his senior debut for Villa in the Europa Conference League.

The keeper’s most-recent loan spell came last season with Crewe Alexandra - where he featured 51 times in total.

