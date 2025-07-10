Blackpool have been tipped to be a surprise package in League One next season.

Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff has tipped Blackpool to surprise a few people in League One in the upcoming campaign.

The Seasiders have failed to reach the play-offs in their first two attempts at returning to the Championship since being relegated in 2023.

Despite only finishing ninth last season, there were still some positive signs under Steve Bruce.

McAnuff has his fair share of EFL experience from his playing career, with his honours including promotion from the Championship with Reading in 2012.

The retired midfielder also had the likes of Wimbledon, Cardiff City, Leyton Orient and Stevenage - who are all in League One next season.

After picking out Luton Town as champions, and Bolton Wanderers as the other team to be promoted automatically, the 43-year-old named Blackpool as his surprise package.

“They’re a team that scored a lot of goals last year,” he told the EFL’s official Instagram page.

“They had defensive issues, but they’ve gone and made two brilliant signings in that area. I think Steve Bruce will get them pushing up into at least the play-offs.”

The Seasiders’ business so far

Fraser Horsfall | Blackpool FC

Blackpool boosted their defence with the additions of both Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe at the beginning of June following the end of their respective contracts with Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday.

Since then, they’ve added George Honeyman and Franco Ravizzoli to their ranks as well, while Niall Ennis has returned on a permanent deal following his successful loan spell in Tangerine in the second half of last season.

Jordan Brown became the club’s latest signing on Tuesday night, with the midfielder making the move to the Fylde Coast for an undisclosed fee from Leyton Orient.

The 24-year-old arrives at Bloomfield Road on a four-year deal - with an option for an additional 12 months also available in his contract.

