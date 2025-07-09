Blackpool took on Accrington Stanley in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

The Blackpool first-team took part in their first pre-season friendly on Tuesday afternoon.

Steve Bruce’s side were on the end of a 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley in the behind-closed-doors game, with Ben Woods scoring the only goal of the contest in the 77th minute.

The Seasiders boss named different starting XI’s for the two halves of the contest, as the majority of the squad got a run out.

Goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli was the only player that picked up minutes either side of the break, while everyone else changed.

At this moment in time, trying to pick conclusions from such a limited sample size that we haven’t seen ourselves is guess work, but the line-ups alone can offer us some things to speculate on.

Honeyman’s position

On paper it looks as if new addition George Honeyman might slot into a similar role to the one Sonny Carey played on the left wing last season.

The 30-year-old was used in a number of positions during his time with Millwall, with the centre being his most natural area to operate in.

It was a similar story with Carey - who adapted well to playing on the left under Bruce, and was given the freedom to float inside while Hayden Coulson attacked down the byline from left back.

The 24-year-old’s performances in that role is why Championship clubs came calling at the end of his Seasiders contract.

Bruce has previously admitted Honeyman could be a Carey replacement, and this was only backed up by the fact he named him in a midfield which also contained Lee Evans and Albie Morgan.

Ashworth role

In the second half of Tuesday’s friendly, the line-up would suggest Zac Ashworth formed a central defensive partnership with Dan Sassi.

The 22-year-old joined the Seasiders last summer from West Brom, and was picked out to fit into Neil Critchley’s wing-back system.

Following last year’s managerial change, the former Bolton Wanderers loanee saw his natural positions taken out of the equation, and was mainly used as cover before being loaned out to Ross County in January.

When he was given a chance under Bruce as a back-up centre back, Ashworth didn't do too much wrong, and his position against Accrington suggests that’s how he could be used next season if he remains a Blackpool player.

With James Husband also in the second half XI, he could be someone else to provide central cover if he's not starting as left back ahead of Hayden Coulson.

Preferred attacking two

The first half of Tuesday’s friendly saw Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis line up together up front.

In the second half of last season, the pair formed a good partnership together - and they could very well be the pair that Bruce turns to more often than not going forward.

Another thing that could suggest this will be the case is the fact that Tom Bloxham was in a wide position in the second half, while Kylian Kouassi and Terry Bondo were in attack.

The January arrival from Shrewsbury Town initially impressed as a striker in his first few games in Tangerine, but was ultimately signed to play in the wide areas.

Full teams

First half XI: Franco Ravizzoli, Andy Lyons, Olly Casey, Fraser Horsfall, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, George Honeyman, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.

Second half XI: Franco Ravizzoli (71’), Trialist, Dan Sassi, Zac Ashworth, James Husband, Tom Bloxham, Ryan Finnigan, Spencer Knight, CJ Hamilton, Kylian Kouassi (82’), Terry Bondo.

Subs: Harvey Bardsley (71’) Theo Upton (82’).

