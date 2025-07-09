Jordan Brown has become Blackpool’s sixth signing of the summer.

Blackpool fans have been left impressed by the Seasiders’ latest addition.

Jordan Brown has arrived at Bloomfield Road for an undisclosed fee from Leyton Orient on a four-year deal - with an option for an additional 12 months also available in his contract.

The midfielder becomes the Seasiders’ sixth signing of the summer, joining Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe, George Honeyman, Niall Ennis and Franco Ravizzoli on the Fylde Coast.

Like the first arrival on the list, the defensive midfielder competed in the League One play-offs last season, reaching the final at Wembley with Richie Wellens’ side.

How the Blackpool faithful reacted

Jordan Brown | Blackpool FC

Taking to social media, Blackpool fans have been sharing their satisfaction after another shrewd signing.

One wrote: “Really impressive signing. We’ve been crying out for a proper DCM that can tackle and can run for 90 mins, we got overrun constantly last season. Club doing excellent work so far no complaints from anyone.”

Another added: “We are cooking.”

A third noted: “A brilliant player. Glad we got him was phenomenal for orient.”

With a fourth stating: “Another great signing.”

Orient fans give their verdict

Jordan Brown (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Alongside comments from the Seasiders faithful, Orient supporters also shared their views on the deal.

One wrote: “Really gutted on this one, a Jordan Brown shaped hole whenever he wasn’t in midfield. Best of luck.”

Another stated: “Shame I always thought he made the team a lot stronger when he played.”

A third added: “Absolutely gutted, love him, however I do think midfield is a good place to get a good replacement.”

While a fourth said: “A honest player who always gave his all. Showed resilience after a tough start to last season going on to be one of the stronger performers in the run in. Leaves a League Two winner and a key part of our stability in League One. Blackpool putting together a solid team. Thanks Jordan.”

Brown’s social media messages

Brown has also taken to social media himself to bid farewell to his former club - who he had been with since leaving Derby County in 2022.

“What a ride it’s been,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for all the memories during my time at the club, through all the ups and downs there are so many moments I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.

“To the gaffer, PT, Roycie, Macca, Nathan, Keats, Melv, Ada, Russ and all the staff who work hard behind the scenes, thank you for the trust and belief you’ve shown me since day one, I’ve learnt so much I’ll take with me for the rest of my career.

“To my teammates, thank you for all the memories we’ve made together, I’ll never forget them and it’s been a pleasure to come into work every day.

“To the fans, you have welcomed me since day one to your club and I’ll be forever grateful for that. Through the good and bad you stuck with us and I’m gutted that we couldn’t get over the line for you at Wembley. Thanks for everything.”

Meanwhile, in a post following his arrival at Bloomfield Road, he stated: “Buzzing to be here! Can’t wait to get going on the journey ahead of us, thanks so much for the warm welcome.”

