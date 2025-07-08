Transfer gossip - Blackpool linked with move for Aston Villa man

Aston Villa goalkeeper Filip Marschall has been linked with a move to Blackpool.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool are reportedly interested in a move for Aston Villa academy product Filip Marschall.

The young goalkeeper has risen through the ranks at Villa Park, having first joined the Midlands outfit from Cambridge United as a teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite only appearing once for the Lions’ first-team, the 22-year-old has been able to pick up his fair share of experience while out on loan.

Across back-to-back spells with Gateshead, he was able to make 39 appearances in the National League, before taking to step up to the EFL with MK Dons in January 2024.

Meanwhile, a month prior to that he had made his senior debut for Villa in the Europa Conference League.

The keeper’s most-recent loan spell came last season with Crewe Alexandra - where he featured 51 times in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football Insider report that Blackpool are looking at adding Marschall to their squad, and would be open to either a permanent deal or a loan, with Port Vale also said to be interested.

Bruce’s past words

Franco Ravizzoli | Blackpool FC

The Seasiders have already added one goalkeeper to their ranks this summer, with Franco Ravizzoli joining on a free transfer following the conclusion of his contract with Wycombe Wanderers.

During an interview during the club’s pre-season trip to Spain last week, Bruce admitted he wanted players who could battle it for a place between the sticks last season.

When asked about former loanee Harry Tyrer, who is now back with Everton, the Blackpool boss responded: “I still think we need another goalkeeper, that’s for sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve decided this year that instead of having a number one, we’re going to have two goalkeepers who will slog it out - a bit like the rest of the team. Hopefully that will bring the best out of people.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool boss hopeful new man can fill role made vacant this summer.