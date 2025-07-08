Transfer gossip - Blackpool linked with move for Aston Villa man
Blackpool are reportedly interested in a move for Aston Villa academy product Filip Marschall.
The young goalkeeper has risen through the ranks at Villa Park, having first joined the Midlands outfit from Cambridge United as a teenager.
Despite only appearing once for the Lions’ first-team, the 22-year-old has been able to pick up his fair share of experience while out on loan.
Across back-to-back spells with Gateshead, he was able to make 39 appearances in the National League, before taking to step up to the EFL with MK Dons in January 2024.
Meanwhile, a month prior to that he had made his senior debut for Villa in the Europa Conference League.
The keeper’s most-recent loan spell came last season with Crewe Alexandra - where he featured 51 times in total.
Football Insider report that Blackpool are looking at adding Marschall to their squad, and would be open to either a permanent deal or a loan, with Port Vale also said to be interested.
Bruce’s past words
The Seasiders have already added one goalkeeper to their ranks this summer, with Franco Ravizzoli joining on a free transfer following the conclusion of his contract with Wycombe Wanderers.
During an interview during the club’s pre-season trip to Spain last week, Bruce admitted he wanted players who could battle it for a place between the sticks last season.
When asked about former loanee Harry Tyrer, who is now back with Everton, the Blackpool boss responded: “I still think we need another goalkeeper, that’s for sure.
“We’ve decided this year that instead of having a number one, we’re going to have two goalkeepers who will slog it out - a bit like the rest of the team. Hopefully that will bring the best out of people.”
