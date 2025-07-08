Former Blackpool defender Harrison McGahey is in Champions League action this evening.

Blackpool youth product Harrison McGahey is preparing for his second season of European football.

A decade on from his Bloomfield Road departure, the centre back joined Cymru Premier champions The New Saints last summer.

As well as enjoying domestic success during his first season with the Shropshire outfit, McGahey also experienced being part of a squad that competed in the Europa Conference League.

TNS’ European campaign for this season gets underway tonight, as they take on North Macedonian side KF Shkëndija in the first round of Champions League qualifying (K.O. 7pm).

Following this evening’s meeting at the Venue, the two teams meet again next Tuesday (July 15) for the second leg in Tetovo.

McGahey’s past words on Blackpool

Harrison McGahey (Photographer Rich Linley/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Rich Linley

McGahey joined Blackpool’s academy as a teenager, after previously spending time with Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool, and went on to make four senior appearances in Tangerine, before leaving the club for Sheffield United in 2014.

In an interview with the Gazette last year, the defender reflected on his time with the Seasiders, and his ultimate move to Bramall Lane.

“It was good, playing in the Championship after coming through the scholars is a young lad’s dream,” he stated.

“I started training with the first-team around Christmas time. The manager Barry Ferguson wanted to put me in early, but with the circumstances the club was in, it was difficult.

“I just carried on doing the same things in training, showing him I was ready, so he put me in.

“My debut was a massive day for me and my family. We ended up staying up that season, which was good.

“The contract that was offered to me (at the end of the season) wasn’t great at the time. Blackpool wasn’t up to scratch, there was a lot going on, but things have changed there now and the club is a lot better.

“Sheffield United came in for me, and they were a club with a lot of ambition. It didn’t really work out for me there, but I still got some game time - I learnt a good lesson from it.”

McGahey ultimately made 34 appearances for the Blades during his two years in South Yorkshire, as well as spending time on loan with Tranmere Rovers.

After departing United, he went on to play for Rochdale, Scunthorpe United and Oldham Athletic, before making the move to The New Saints last summer.

