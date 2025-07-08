Some of Blackpool’s new additions got their first run outs of the summer on Tuesday afternoon.

The Blackpool first-team got their first taste of summer action on Tuesday afternoon - as they took on Accrington Stanley in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Steve Bruce’s side spent their first full week of pre-season over in Spain, as they got back up to speed with some gruelling warm weather training.

No one involved in the trip to Jerez took part in the U18s’ 1-0 defeat to Squires Gate at the weekend, making the run out against their Lancashire neighbours the opening test of the summer schedule.

The fixture ended in a 1-0 defeat for the Seasiders, as Ben Woods scored the only goal of the game in the 77th minute.

New players involved

Fraser Horsfall

Three of Blackpool’s new summer signings got their first taste of life in Tangerine in the fixture.

Fraser Horsfall and George Honeyman were part of the team that played the opening 45 minutes - as the Seasiders named different teams for the two halves.

Niall Ennis also joined them - after making his return to Bloomfield Road on a permanent deal from Stoke City last month, following an impressive loan spell on the Fylde Coast in the second half of last season.

Meanwhile, Franco Ravizzoli played 71 minutes in total before being replaced by Harvey Bardsley.

Fellow new signing Michael Ihiekwe was missing from the game completely.

The defender penned a three-year deal with the club at the beginning of June on the back of his Sheffield Wednesday departure.

Elsewhere, Bruce’s second half XI included an unnamed trialist - who was seemingly playing at right back based on the other players involved.

Full teams

First half XI: Franco Ravizzoli, Andy Lyons, Olly Casey, Fraser Horsfall, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, George Honeyman, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.

Second half XI: Franco Ravizzoli (71’), Trialist, Dan Sassi, Zac Ashworth, James Husband, Tom Bloxham, Ryan Finnigan, Spencer Knight, CJ Hamilton, Kylian Kouassi (82’), Terry Bondo.

Subs: Harvey Bardsley (71’) Theo Upton (82’).

