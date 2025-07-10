Ex-Blackpool midfielder Richie Wellens has previously shared praise for the Seasiders’ newest addition.

New Blackpool midfielder Jordan Brown has the ability to keep getting better - according to past comments from his former manager.

The 24-year-old has arrived at Bloomfield Road for an undisclosed fee from Leyton Orient on a four-year deal - with an option for an additional 12 months also available in his contract.

During his time at Brisbane Road, the ex-Derby County won promotion from League Two in 2023, and reached last season’s League One play-off final - which ended in a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic.

His coach during that time was Richie Wellens, who knows from first-hand experience what it’s like to play on the Fylde Coast.

The 45-year-old was with the Seasiders between 2000 and 2005, during which time he won the EFL Trophy twice and tasted promotion from the third division.

Brown penned a new two-year deal with Orient last summer, and at the time Wellens pointed out the reasons why he was pleased to have the midfielder tied down at Brisbane Road.

“He arrived as a young player but has developed into an established League One midfielder who I think can keep getting better,” he told the O’s in-house media.

“He covers the pitch well, has a good range of passing and is starting to pop up with a goal or two. He is a very important member of our squad and is something that I believe could go on to play at a higher level.”

Orient fans deliver their verdict

Jordan Brown | Blackpool FC

Following the confirmation that the move was going ahead, Orient fans were quick to deliver their verdict on Brown.

One wrote: “Really gutted on this one, a Jordan Brown shaped hole whenever he wasn’t in midfield. Best of luck.”

Another stated: “Shame I always thought he made the team a lot stronger when he played.”

A third added: “Absolutely gutted, love him, however I do think midfield is a good place to get a good replacement.”

While a fourth said: “A honest player who always gave his all. Showed resilience after a tough start to last season going on to be one of the stronger performers in the run in. Leaves a League Two winner and a key part of our stability in League One. Blackpool putting together a solid team. Thanks Jordan.”

