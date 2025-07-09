Move for Ex-Wrexham and Salford City man not on the table for Blackpool

The Gazette understands Blackpool are not looking to make a move for former Wrexham defender Theo Vassell.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool will not be making a move for defender Theo Vassell in this transfer window.

The 28-year-old was linked with the Seasiders last month, while recent social media speculation suggested a deal was close, but the Gazette understands this is wide of the mark and the Stoke City academy product is not under consideration at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vassell has represented a number of clubs throughout his career so far, and in recent years he has spent time with the likes of Wrexham and Salford City.

The centre back is currently a free agent after departing Barrow at the conclusion of his one-year deal at Holker Street - where he spent time playing under Blackpool’s new first-team coach Stephen Clemence.

Blackpool’s business so far

Jordan Brown | Blackpool FC

The Seasiders have already boosted their defence this window, with both Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe being added on free transfers at the beginning of June following the end of their respective contracts with Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday.

Since then, they’ve added George Honeyman and Franco Ravizzoli to their ranks as well, while Niall Ennis has returned on a permanent deal following his successful loan spell in Tangerine in the second half of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Brown became the club’s latest addition on Tuesday night, with the midfielder making the move to the Fylde Coast for an undisclosed fee from Leyton Orient.

The 24-year-old arrives at Bloomfield Road on a four-year deal - with an option for an additional 12 months also available in his contract.

Brown’s career so far

Jordan Brown (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Brown is a product of the Derby County academy, and made his professional debut for the club against West Brom back in 2020.

After making four appearances in total for the Rams, he made the move to Leyton Orient in 2022, and has spent the last three years at Brisbane Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time with the O’s, the midfielder made 153 appearances in total - scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

His final outing for the East London club was the League One play-off final back in May, which ended in a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic.

That game took his season tally up to 55 games in total in all competitions, showing his worth in the heart of the Orient midfield.

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool boss hopeful new man can fill role made vacant this summer.