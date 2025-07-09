Ex-QPR man picks up minutes as trialist for Blackpool in pre-season friendly

Blackpool had a trialist in action for them in their pre-season meeting with Accrington Stanley.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former QPR defender Osman Kakay was a trialist for Blackpool in their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

Steve Bruce’s side were on the end of a 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley in the behind-closed-doors game, with Ben Woods scoring the only goal of the contest in the 77th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders boss named different starting XI’s for the two halves of the contest, as the majority of the squad got a run out.

Andy Lyons was given the opening 45 minutes, while a trialist, who is believed to be Kakay, took to the pitch after the break.

Who is Kakay

Osman Kakay (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The 27-year-old, who is a Sierra Leone international, progressed through the youth ranks at QPR, and went on to make 113 senior appearances for the West London club.

As a youngster, he was sent out on several loan spells, with his professional debut coming during a stay with Livingston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further stints away from Loftus Road came with Chesterfield and Partick Thistle respectively, before establishing more regular game time with the Hoops.

On the back of his QPR departure last summer, Kakay spent a period of time without a club, before joining Boavista in Portugal - during which time he featured nine times in the Primeira Liga.

What Bruce has said about defensive recruitment

Andy Lyons

Bruce has previously said Blackpool will look to recruit an additional right back.

Andy Lyons is the club’s only natural option in that area currently following Jordan Gabriel’s departure and the end of Odel Offiah’s loan spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the 24-year-old is more than equipped to be a regular starter, on the back 18 months on the sidelines due to an ACL injury, it’s going to be important to manage his workload, as well as giving him sufficient competition.

“We have to look at the right back situation because the young Irish lad is just getting over a serious knee injury,” Bruce stated.

“It’s open in that position. We hope young Andy stays well, that’s the key to it. He deserves a bit of luck because no one works harder than him. He got on for 20 minutes in the last game, and he’s had all summer where he’s worked hard on his fitness, so touch wood, let’s hope he stays well.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool boss hopeful new man can fill role made vacant this summer.