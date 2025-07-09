Blackpool boss cites 'real ability' as factor behind move for Leyton Orient man

Steve Bruce has shared his thoughts on Jordan Brown’s move to Blackpool.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states he’s looking forward to seeing what new signing Jordan Brown can do in Tangerine.

The midfielder has made the move across League One from Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee, penning a four-year deal with the Seasiders - with an option for an additional 12 months also available.

Brown becomes the sixth arrival of the summer at Bloomfield Road, joining Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe, George Honeyman, Niall Ennis and Franco Ravizzoli on the Fylde Coast.

Discussing the latest addition, Bruce told the club’s in-house media: “Jordan has played an important role at Leyton Orient over recent years, and we are delighted he has chosen to join us here at Blackpool for the foreseeable future.

“He possesses real ability in the middle of the pitch and we’re looking forward to seeing him in action in tangerine this season and beyond.”

Brown’s career so far

Jordan Brown (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Brown is a product of the Derby County academy, and made his professional debut for the club against West Brom back in 2020.

After making four appearances in total for the Rams, he made the move to Leyton Orient in 2022, and has spent the last three years at Brisbane Road.

During his time with the O’s, the midfielder made 153 appearances in total - scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

His final outing for the East London club was the play-off final back in May, which ended in a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic.

That game took his season tally up to 55 games in total in all competitions, showing his worth in the heart of the Orient midfield.

