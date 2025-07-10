Ex-Blackpool goalkeeper Stuart Moore is on trial with Portsmouth.

Portsmouth are considering a move for former Blackpool goalkeeper Stuart Moore.

The 30-year-old is currently without a club after departing Morecambe earlier this summer - on the back of the Shrimps’ relegation from League Two.

Throughout the last week, Moore has been on trial with Pompey during their overseas training camp in Slovakia after receiving a late call to help out.

Despite having three keepers already on their books, and one out on loan, the Hampshire outfit would consider making an additional signing in that area.

Speaking to The News, Portsmouth’s goalkeeper coach Joe Prodomo said: “We would be open to adding another goalkeeper to the group, but it would really have to be the right fit. We would also have to really analyse where everyone that’s already in the building would be in the pecking order.

“In terms of Stuart himself, he has been a breath of fresh air around the place, a really good guy who has trained to a really good level.”

“The testament to his character is we probably had our first phone conversation at 7pm on Friday night. I think I interrupted his shop at Tesco’s. We are really grateful to him for joining us and what he has added on and off the training pitch.

“Stuart has done himself no harm whatsoever. He has been a pleasure to work with on a day-to-day basis and trained really, really well. If we need to recruit in the future, his name will be in the mix.

“At the moment, the initial conversation was just about us coming to Slovakia. Now, over the next few days, we will have conversations about what any recruitment need would look like for us.

“Stuart has massively helped us this week and I would like to think we have massively helped him. We will see what the future brings.”

Moore’s career so far

Moore spent time in Portsmouth’s ranks as a youngster before joining Reading - where he was sent out on several loan spells to get his first taste of senior football.

After departing the Select Car Leasing Stadium permanently in 2017, the 30-year-old went on to have stints with Barrow, Swindon Town, MK Dons and Wealdstone ahead of a move to Bloomfield Road.

During his time with the Seasiders he was mainly used as a back-up option, with just two games coming his way between 2021 and 2023.

While as an understudy, he was part of the last Blackpool team to win promotion from League One, and was on the bench at Wembley for the 2-1 victory over Lincoln City in the play-off final.

Towards the end of his contract on the Fylde Coast, he was loaned out to Doncaster Rovers, before joining Morecambe - whom he featured 30 times in total for.

