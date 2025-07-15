Rob Apter is reportedly close to leaving Blackpool.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool are set to lose Rob Apter - with the winger reportedly close to a Championship move.

The 22-year-old has been with the Seasiders since 2019, and has proven to be a success story from the club’s academy set-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the 2024/25 campaign, he became a key man for Steve Bruce - scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 43 league games under the experienced coach.

Over the last few days, the youngster has been linked with a move to Charlton Athletic following their promotion to the Championship.

London journalist Richard Cawley has reported that the Addicks are now close to getting their man, in a deal that would see Apter reunite with his former Blackpool teammate Sonny Carey.

Bruce’s comments

Following the Seasiders’ pre-season friendly away to AFC Fylde on Saturday, Bruce discussed the situation with Apter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t want to sell Rob, but we all know in football that everyone has their price - whether there’s any more developments, I’m not too sure,” he said.

“He’s a dying breed. He’s one of those that can go past people and make something happen. None of us want him to go, but it’s football. It’s obviously a difficult situation, for Rob he could get to the Championship.

“We’ll see what develops, and we’ll be open and honest to the punters and say it the way it is.

“It’s exactly the same as Kyle (Joseph). As a manager, you don’t want these lads to go, but everyone’s got their price, and if it gets to a level where we think it’s good money for us, then we’ll have a look at it and see where it takes us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re always planning. You never want to sell your best players, but when the bigger boys come with a financial package, then it becomes a difficult situation.

“We’ll show him the same respect that we showed to Kyle.”

Apter’s Blackpool career

Rob Apter | Blackpool FC

Having risen through the ranks on the Fylde Coast, Apter was sent out on several loan spells to pick up first-team experience.

This saw him make his way up through the football pyramid, ticking off Bamber Bridge, Chester and Scunthorpe United before joining Tranmere Rovers in 2023.

His spell at Prenton Park helped to set him up for a breakthrough year with Blackpool, after returning to Bloomfield Road last summer as League Two young player of the season.

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool figure shares role he played in bringing Steve Bruce to Bloomfield Road.