Ex-Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday figure shares role he played in bringing Steve Bruce to Blackpool
Blackpool sporting director David Downes admits he knew exactly what Steve Bruce would bring to Bloomfield Road following his appointment last year.
The experienced coach arrived on the Fylde Coast back in September to take up the role left vacant by Neil Critchley’s sacking a few weeks before.
Bruce had spent just under two years out of football following difficult spells with both Newcastle United and West Brom, but was keen to get back into the dugout.
Downes had a ready-made relationship with the 64-year-old, having previously worked with him at Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday, - and was keen to put his name forward.
“Simon (Sadler) is a bright guy, he leans on people’s experiences and expertise,” he said.
“I played a little bit of matchmaker, in terms of setting out what we needed and what we wanted. Steve had been out of work a little bit, so his name probably didn’t pop up.
“For me, I know what Steve brings and the qualities he has, so I thought it would be a good fit. The good thing for all of us is everyone saw everything going in the same direction. We all knew we could work together, and those dynamics are important when you’re trying to be successful.
“It wasn’t a hard sales pitch, and I knew he wanted to stick his teeth into something. It’s been a long time since he’s worked at this level, but he just wants to work with good people who are ambitious and enthusiastic.
“Once we got everyone in the same room together, it got on organically and rolled naturally.”
Working relationship with Bruce
Downes admits his established association with Bruce has made his role easier, with the two already on the same wavelength of how the other works.
“In any working relationship, you need that trust,” he added.
“The key in football is spending time with people and getting to know them. Fortunately what we don’t have is time, so it accelerates that.
“It’s a working relationship where he trusts what we’re giving, and we’ve got the best interests to help him succeed. We know what his requirements are and what he’s looking for.”
Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool boss hopeful new man can fill role made vacant this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.