Blackpool V AFC Fylde recap: Seasiders claim victory over Coasters at Mill Farm

The Blackpool squad picked up further pre-season minutes with a friendly against AFC Fylde.

Blackpool claimed a 4-3 victory over AFC Fylde in their first pre-season friendly of the summer in front of fans.

There was a goal fest during the opening quarter of an hour. Strikes from Tom Bloxham and Jon Ustabasi left the sides level after six minutes, before a tidy finish from CJ Hamilton and a Lee Evans penalty put the visitors in control.

The latter of the three Seasiders scorers added another before the break, but only after Fylde had scored their second through Danny Ormerod - who made the most of a Franco Ravizzoli error.

It was slightly quieter after the break, with Mo Faris pulling back another goal for the home side.

Earlier in the week, Blackpool had taken on Accrington Stanley in a behind-closed-doors friendly, and like that game Steve Bruce spread out his side’s game time against the Coasters, with two changes coming at the break, before a further seven during the second half.

After missing the meeting with the League Two outfit, Michael Ihiekwe was unavailable again, while Hayden Coulson, Albie Morgan and Kylian Kouassi were also added to the list of absentees.

First half

The Seasiders opened the scoring after only three minutes. After bursting into space down the left side, Hamilton played a dangerous ball across the face of goal - which was met by Bloxham at the back post, with the winger calmly finishing past a number of bodies on the line.

Bruce’s side momentarily found themselves level again, courtesy of a Jon Ustabasi goal for the visitors, before swiftly reclaiming the lead.

Niall Ennis released Hamilton through on goal, with the winger sprinting through before lifting a shot over Zac Jones to make it 2-1 after only eight minutes.

After providing an assist, Blackpool’s recent arrival from Stoke City almost claimed a goal of his own, forcing the Fylde keeper to tip the ball over the crossbar.

A third goal did come the Seasiders’ way before the 15-minute mark, courtesy of a Evans penalty, with the spot kick awarded for handball from a Hamilton shot.

Like his strike partner, Ashley Fletcher was also denied by Jones, after releasing a shot from a tight angle.

On the half hour mark, the Coasters pulled one back. A bit of indecisiveness left Franco Ravizzoli in no man’s land, allowing Ormerod to take the ball around him to slot into the goal.

Ahead of the break, Blackpool were able to re-extend their lead, with Evans producing a cool finish in the corner for his second of the afternoon.

Second half

Following the restart, George Honeyman came close to finding the back of the net, with a cross towards the back post needing a touch from Jones to make sure the ball didn’t cross the line.

Meanwhile, after scoring in the first half, Bloxham tried his luck again after being moved up front, forcing the Fylde keeper into a save towards his bottom left.

On their first real attack of the second half, Fylde were able to pull another goal back through Mo Faris.

Down the other end, Terry Bondo came close to adding his name to the scoresheet, with a headed attempt from the teenager deflecting just wide of the target.

Olly Casey also came close in the air, but saw his attempt saved by the trialist in the Coasters goal.

The teams

Starting XI: Franco Ravizzoli, Andy Lyons (45’), Olly Casey, Fraser Horsfall (68’), James Husband (59’), Tom Bloxham (68’), Lee Evans (45’), George Honeyman (59’), CJ Hamilton (68’), Niall Ennis (59’), Ashley Fletcher (59’).

Substitutes: Harvey Bardsley, Jordan Brown (59’), Trialist (45’), Rob Apter (68’), Zac Ashworth (59’), Ryan Finnigan (45’), Dan Sassi (68’), Theo Upton (68’), Terry Bondo (59’), Spencer Knight (59’).